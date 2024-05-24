Apple’s New Beats Pill Speaker Confirmed by Taiwan’s NCC [PICS]

Apple is gearing up for the reintroduction of its Beats Pill Bluetooth speaker, a product that was discontinued in 2022. As spotted by 91mobiles, the speaker has just appeared on Taiwan’s National Communications Commission (NCC) website.

This listing, which follows a similar appearance on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website, indicates an imminent launch of a new Beats Pill speaker.

The device, identified by the model number A3211, appears consistent in both the NCC and FCC listings. These regulatory approvals are essential steps before any new tech product hits the market, hinting that Apple’s latest Beats Pill speaker is almost ready for its global debut.

Pictures obtained from the NCC listing reveal that the new Beats Pill speaker retains its iconic pill-shaped design, reminiscent of its predecessors. Prominently featuring the ‘Beats’ branding, the speaker’s front panel is entirely covered by the speaker grille, while the controls are positioned on top.

The back of the device showcases a USB Type-C port, and it will be equipped with a USB Type-C to Type-C charging cable. Additionally, the design includes a lanyard hole on the side, offering convenience for users on the go.

Speculation about a new Beats Pill speaker gained momentum when celebrities like basketball star LeBron James and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo were seen with an unreleased Beats speaker.

This buzz was further fueled by references found in the iOS 17.5 Release Candidate files, which revealed design details and color options. The new Beats Pill speaker will reportedly be available in Black, Gold, and Red, and it will feature four physical buttons.