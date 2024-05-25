ICQ is Shutting Down After 28 Years

Did you ever use ICQ (“I Seek You”) back in the day? The OG of instant messengers and a reason for everyone to check their computers one last time before bed, way back when? Chatting in real-time for free with friends? Bring it on.

ICQ was launched back in 1996 by Israel-based Mirabilis and at the time was one of the first instant messengers offering real-time communication on the internet, before others like AIM and MSN Messenger followed suit, for example. AOL Messenger, which came shortly after ICQ, shut down in 2017, after 20 years. At its height, ICQ had over 100 million active users, which was impressive considering the app spread through word of mouth.

The messaging app and its iconic “uh oh” notification sound eventually was acquired by Russia’s Mail.Ru in 2010, which then re-launched ICQ New based on its messenger app in 2020.

On Friday, the ICQ.com website posted a message saying, “ICQ will stop working from June 26,” followed by the message, “You can chat with friends in VK Messenger, and with colleagues in VK WorkSpace.”

There was no explanation as to why ICQ is shutting down next month, but ICQ on X has teased posts from the original Terminator movie and its sequel, Judgement Day. One is from the final scene of the second movie and another is the famous line from the 1984 original, “I’ll be back”. Who knows if there will be a comeback in the form of new software or not?

What was neat about ICQ was everyone was assigned a sequential account number. I still remember my 7-digit account number to this very day.