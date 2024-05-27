Open Box and ‘Renewed’ iPhone 15 Pro Sale: Up to $768 Off

As we head into summer soon and then the fall, that means iPhone season is just around the corner.

If you’re looking to save a few bucks on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, there are some open box and “renewed premium” offers available right now.

Best Buy has some open box iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max units, saving you up to $300 off. Check out the discounts below:

iPhone 15 Pro 128GB: $200 off

iPhone 15 Pro 256GB: $200 off

iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB: $250 off

iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB: $300 off

As for Amazon.ca, there are some “renewed premium” iPhone 15 Pro Max units available, sold and shipped by Amazon.

There are 1TB versions available at $1,580.90, in white/natural/black titanium, saving you $768.10 off, or a 33% off discount which is not bad. These are temporarily out of stock but you can plan an order now and Amazon.ca will fulfill your order when stock comes back, locking down the sale price for you.

Apple.ca sells the 1TB iPhone 15 Pro Max for $2,349 (I’d rather buy a Mac at this price!).

[via RFD]