Open Box and ‘Renewed’ iPhone 15 Pro Sale: Up to $768 Off

IIC Deals
8 seconds ago

As we head into summer soon and then the fall, that means iPhone season is just around the corner.

If you’re looking to save a few bucks on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, there are some open box and “renewed premium” offers available right now.

Best Buy has some open box iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max units, saving you up to $300 off. Check out the discounts below:

  • iPhone 15 Pro 128GB: $200 off
  • iPhone 15 Pro 256GB: $200 off
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB: $250 off
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB: $300 off

As for Amazon.ca, there are some “renewed premium” iPhone 15 Pro Max units available, sold and shipped by Amazon.

There are 1TB versions available at $1,580.90, in white/natural/black titanium, saving you $768.10 off, or a 33% off discount which is not bad. These are temporarily out of stock but you can plan an order now and Amazon.ca will fulfill your order when stock comes back, locking down the sale price for you.

Apple.ca sells the 1TB iPhone 15 Pro Max for $2,349 (I’d rather buy a Mac at this price!).

[via RFD]

P.S. Help support us and independent media here: Buy us a beer, Buy us a coffee, or use our Amazon link to shop.

Other articles in the category: Deals

Amazon’s Father’s Day Gift Guides are Now Available

Amazon Canada recently released its Father’s Day gift guides, offering curated sections of gifts for dads. Father’s Day is set for Sunday, June 16 and now is the best time to jump on a gift so you don’t start scrambling at the last minute. Amazon has gift guides categorized as Deals, Our Top 100+, Hard-to-gift...
IIC Deals
4 days ago

Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro, M2 iPad Air is Over 50% Off

If you’re looking for an Apple Magic Keyboard for your 12.9-inch iPad Pro or 13-inch M2 iPad Air (2024), then you need to act quickly here. Walmart has slashed the 12.9-inch Magic Keyboard down to $210.68, which saves you $239 off the regular price of $449, saving you 53% off. This item is listed as...
IIC Deals
4 days ago

Apple Watch Series 8 on Sale, Drops to $299

Apple Watch Series 8 is on sale again, this time dropping down to a starting price of $299. The sale is available from The Source, offering discounts of up to 44% off entry aluminium case Apple Watch Series 8 Wi-Fi versions. Check out the prices below: 41mm - $299 (save $230; 44% off) 45mm -...
IIC Deals
4 days ago