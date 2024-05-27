Samsung Pro Ultimate MicroSD Cards Are a Great Option for Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck Owners

Samsung’s latest Pro Ultimate MicroSD memory cards are a fantastic option for anyone upgrading their storage across Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, smartphone, tablet, or DSLR camera.

Over the years, I’ve had some great experiences with SD memory cards and some nightmarish ones. With so many options available, I’ve often found it difficult to know which ones are the most reliable while also getting the best bang for your buck for larger storage caps. It wasn’t too long ago that getting 512GB of reliable storage would cost an arm and a leg. Thankfully, it is much more accessible and affordable. This includes the Samsung Pro Ultimate Micro SD memory cards. In Canada, the Pro Ultimate microSD series starts at $39.99.

The latest Samsung Pro Ultimate MicroSD series includes both microSD and standard SD card options. On the microSD side, Samsung has launched storage options including 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The Pro Ultimate SD card features a 64GB option as well. A microSD or traditional SD card can be suitable for your camera, drone, or gaming handheld depending on its support. As me, an avid gaming handheld user, I’ve struggled to keep up with my digital library.

When I first got my Nintendo Switch in 2018, I purchased a now laughably small 32GB storage card to help bolster its own 32GB internal storage. Naturally, that hasn’t gone as far as I would have hoped over the years. Additionally, I’ve purchased a 128GB microSD for the Asus ROG Ally and others for various devices like my old Samsung Tab E and Canon DSLR. The Samsung Pro Ultimate Micro SD has quickly shaped up to be a standout across all of the microSD cards I’ve used in the past. I’m now taking advantage of the flexibility and assurances the 512GB offers me and my Nintendo Switch.

Samsung’s latest Pro Ultimate MicroSD isn’t exclusively an outstanding option for gaming handhelds. It’s a great all-around storage card. Samsung states it it offers transfer speeds of up to 200mb/s, making it a lightning-fast storage option for those who may be transferring media or files between a PC and a laptop. This also offers great speeds to load into a game that’s installed on the external storage card.

512GB is a fair amount of storage, especially for a mobile gaming handheld. To put it into perspective, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has a total install size of 18GB on Nintendo Switch. That said, there are larger games available to install on say the Steam Deck or ROG Ally. Cyberpunk 2077, for instance, requires 70GB for the base game. Ghost of Tsushima, which recently launched on Steam, has a 75GB install. With this in mind, even a 128GB storage card can offer the space to install a few AAA games on top of the system’s internal storage.

Outside of games, Samsung’s Pro Ultimate MicroSD is a powerhouse for 4K UHD video and other media formats. With a 512GB microSD card, users can store up to 30 hours of 4K UHD video or over 200,000 4K UHD photos. Samsung also provides UHS-I Speed Class 3 and Video Speed Class 40 for capturing lag-free 4K UHD video.

Samsung has also built a wide variety of assurances that the microSD cards offer enhanced durability. This includes water-proof protection for up to 72 hours in 2-meter depths in seawater. It’s also built to withstand temperatures from -25 to 85 Celsius. A Pro Ultimate MicroSD can also be dropped from up to 5 metres and still work, Samsung claims. It’s also built to withstand up to 10,000 swipes. Samsung also integrated x-ray, magnetic, and shockproofing across the Pro Ultimate MicroSD series. On top of that, the Pro Ultimate series uses an advanced Error Correction Code (ECC) engine to help minimize the risk of data loss and corruption. The Pro Ultimate cards offer 240bit, doubling the ECC engine size of Samsug’s EVO Plus series.

Whether your gaming, shooting video, capturing photos, or looking for a storage option for files, Samsung’s latest Pro Ultimate MicroSD memory cards are easily one of the best on the market. The company is offering the series at an affordable price, making it easy to pick and choose your storage allotment depending on your needs and lifestyle. With upwards of 512GB at your disposal, Samsung is taking away the hassle of constantly managing the contents on your storage card.

Samsung Pro Ultimate MicroSD memory card and adapter are available starting at $39.99 in Canada.