OC Transpo Launches Interac Debit Tap Payments

Riding with OC Transpo in Ottawa has become more convenient with the introduction of Interac Debit as a payment option.

Commuters can now tap their Interac Debit card on any fare gate or bus to access transit services. This addition complements existing O-Payment options that support Google Pay and Apple Pay mobile wallets. Of course, the gold standard would be for OC Transpo to have a dedicated transit integration with Apple Wallet, which is what PRESTO says is coming soon.

Daily and monthly fare capping ensures riders are never charged more than the cost of a DayPass ($11.75) or a monthly pass ($128.75). After reaching these caps, rides are free for the rest of the period. The Interac Debit option will charge an Adult fare of $3.80 per ride.

“When transit authorities add Interac Debit to their networks, they are offering riders a payment option that almost 30 million Canadians already use for day-to-day purchases. As a contactless payment option, Interac Debit provides a convenient way to pay fares without having to purchase a separate transit card. Paying for transit should be as easy as buying a cup of coffee,” said Glenn Wolff, Chief Client Officer at Interac Corp., in a statement to iPhone in Canada on Tuesday.

To avoid accidental charges, users are advised to tap their card or mobile wallet rather than their physical wallet when paying with a debit card. Other payment methods accepted include credit cards, Presto cards, DayPasses, and cash. Note that O-Payment is not valid on Societé de Transport de l’Outaouais (STO) services; Presto remains the best option for transfers to STO.