PRESTO Confirms iPhone, Apple Watch Support Coming

Back in April, it was reported that native PRESTO card support for iPhone and Apple Watch would likely be coming in July.

Now, PRESTO has teased that support will be coming soon. “Your iPhone and Apple Watch will soon be your PRESTO card. Stay tuned for more details,” said the company on Thursday.

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) anticipates completing software integration with the PRESTO system by July 2024, aligning with the launch of Phase 2 of the PRESTO mobile wallet. Currently, PRESTO only supports Google Wallet.

Apple is expected to unveil iOS 18 and other updates during its WWDC keynote in June. It seems PRESTO is awaiting something to be announced next month?

Incorporating PRESTO into Apple Wallet would allow users to access their transit cards directly without opening the PRESTO app, enhancing convenience for fare payments. Currently, Apple Wallet’s “Express Mode” enables iPhone and Apple Watch users to make payments on the TTC without waking the device or using Face ID/Touch ID.