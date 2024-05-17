PRESTO Confirms iPhone, Apple Watch Support Coming

John Quintet
9 seconds ago

Presto apple pay

Back in April, it was reported that native PRESTO card support for iPhone and Apple Watch would likely be coming in July.

Now, PRESTO has teased that support will be coming soon. “Your iPhone and Apple Watch will soon be your PRESTO card. Stay tuned for more details,” said the company on Thursday.

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) anticipates completing software integration with the PRESTO system by July 2024, aligning with the launch of Phase 2 of the PRESTO mobile wallet. Currently, PRESTO only supports Google Wallet.

Apple is expected to unveil iOS 18 and other updates during its WWDC keynote in June. It seems PRESTO is awaiting something to be announced next month?

Incorporating PRESTO into Apple Wallet would allow users to access their transit cards directly without opening the PRESTO app, enhancing convenience for fare payments. Currently, Apple Wallet’s “Express Mode” enables iPhone and Apple Watch users to make payments on the TTC without waking the device or using Face ID/Touch ID.

P.S. Help support us and independent media here: Buy us a beer, Buy us a coffee, or use our Amazon link to shop.

Other articles in the category: Apple Watch

Best Apple Watch Golf Apps Shared by Apple

Beyond announcing new Accessibility features coming in future software updates, Apple today also touted Apple Watch as the “perfect golfing companion." Apple highlighted some of the best golf apps for Apple Watch to use on the course, noting the wearable has been hailed as the ideal device for golfers, offering a comprehensive experience from the...
Austin Blake
2 days ago

Apple Debuts 2024 Pride Edition Watch Band and Wallpapers 

Apple is set to release a new Apple Watch Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop along with a matching watch face and dynamic wallpapers for iOS and iPadOS. These new products are part of Apple's efforts to support LGBTQ+ equality. Starting May 22, customers can order the new Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop on Apple.ca, with...
John Quintet
2 weeks ago

Bell Increasing Prices of Fibe Internet, Older Apple Watch Plans

Bell is set to increase pricing for select customers on Fibe internet and also those on older Apple Watch plans, iPhone in Canada has learned. A message to customers on Bell statements and within accounts mentions starting July 1, 2024, prices are going up $5 per month for internet. In the statement we saw, a...
Gary Ng
2 weeks ago