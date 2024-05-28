Wendy’s App Deal Brings $1 Large Fries for Limited Time

1 hour ago

In celebration of National Ketchup Day (uh, that’s a thing?) that’s upcoming on June 5, HEINZ and Wendy’s are partnering to offer $1 large fries. Now that’s a deal when everything has seen prices raging out of control.

How to get your $1 large fries? From June 3 to June 9, when ordering with the Wendy’s mobile app or online, you can get $1 large fries at participating Wendy’s locations in Canada.

You’ll need to register for the Wendy’s Rewards Program first, and that’s when you’ll see the $1 large fries offer in the Rewards section of the app to be redeemed in the app or in a restaurant. No additional purchase is required, said Wendy’s in a statement to iPhone in Canada. 

If you couple in this $1 large fries deal from Wendy’s and the A&W free offers if the Blue Jays win, you might have yourself a cheap lunch.

