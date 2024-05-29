LEGO Debuts Legend of Zelda Great Deku Tree 2-in-1 Set

LEGO has announced The Legend of Zelda Great Deku Tree 2-in-1 Set, a tribute to the iconic character from Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda series. This detailed set allows fans to recreate the Great Deku Tree from either The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time or The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

“Our fans have been asking for a LEGO set based on The Legend of Zelda series for a while, so we were delighted to work with Nintendo to create the Great Deku Tree in brick form. As a fan of the franchise, it was great to work on this set and fill it with details and references from the games. I’m also glad we managed to offer the choice to build one of two versions to appeal to many Zelda fans. I can’t wait to see the fans reaction to this set,” said Wes Talbott, Senior Designer, LEGO Group, in a statement to iPhone in Canada.

The LEGO The Legend of Zelda Great Deku Tree 2-in-1 Set is available for pre-order now and will be available for purchase from September 1, 2024.

The set can be bought exclusively on LEGO’s website, LEGO stores, and select retailers across Canada. It’s designed for ages 18 and up (but your LEGO-crazed kid will likely be able to build this), and contains 2,500 pieces and is priced at a hefty $389.99 in Canada. Time to have your kid save up those empties for this set.

The set features two build options. The Breath of the Wild version stands 12 inches (31 cm) high and 12 inches (33 cm) wide, featuring an animated face controlled by a lever and vibrant pink blossoms along with the Master Sword pedestal.

In the Ocarina of Time version, the Great Deku Tree stands 12 inches (33 cm) high and 8 inches (21 cm) wide, with a mechanism that reveals a Skulltula when the tree’s mouth opens. This version also includes Link’s House, adding a nostalgic element tied to the game’s narrative.

Which version of the Deku Tree do you like better for this cool LEGO build? The Ocarina of Time tree is a sick throwback to the version made for the Nintendo 64 back in 1998 (when some of you were still in mommy’s belly).