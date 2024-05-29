Check Out This Authentic Lego Apple Store Design, Submitted as a Pitch Project

If you’re a fan of Legos, you’re likely familiar with the Lego Ideas submission process. It’s how the now-beloved ‘Vincent van Gogh – The Starry Night’ and ‘The Office’ sets came to be. Currently, there is an ‘Apple Store’ Lego set submission on Lego Ideas, with an incredible amount of detail.

The Apple Store Lego set design was submitted by a small group of designers, including Truman (known as Legotruman). Truman previously worked on The Starry Night and also has other submitted for consideration including a Spirited Away set and a Gundam. Working with 2A2A as a collaborator, the Apple Store set has all the details you’d come to expect from a Lego build based on Apple’s brick-and-mortar retail shop.

According to the submission, the Apple Store set isn’t based on “any one specific Apple store location.” However, the design team took inspiration from many iconic store locations meshed many features together and paired it with an overall style. “Apple brand is known for their innovative products combining technology with beautiful design,” the description reads. “Other than their iconic devices, the brand is also known for their beautiful Apple store locations.”

The set is comprised of floor-to-ceiling glass walls that wrap around the front and side of the set. In the middle is the iconic white Apple Logo, hanging on the front. Inside, there are a number of Apple Store employee minifigs, featuring blue t-shirts. On the Store shelves and tables are iMacs, MacBooks, and iPhones. Shelves contain white product packages which could represent accessories, AirPods, etc. Beats products can also be seen hanging on the wall.

The set includes a colour gradient screen as a backdrop on the second floor. On the tables are an assortment of Apple Watch products. The right side of the set includes indoor Ficus trees while the left side offers exterior stairs leading to the second floor. It’s said that throughout the set, there are a number of hidden tributes to Apple’s history, including iconic devices such as the iMac G3, iPod mini, and even Apple Vision Pro.

The entire set is said to be comprised of 1539 pieces and measures 16.1 x 10.1 x 6.2 inches.

The Lego Ideal submission has 599 days left in its campaign for support. As of the time of writing, the Apple Store set has garnered 2,463 supporters. If it reaches 10,000 supporters, experts will review the product. With a glowing review, the Apple Store will unfortunately remain a conceptual piece. With that in mind, Apple would have to agree to license its Logo and brand for the piece if it were ever to get the green light.