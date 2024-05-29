Here are Rogers, Telus, Bell Cellphone Plan Changes from May 29

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub . As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

Other articles in the category: Deals

Wendy’s App Deal Brings $1 Large Fries for Limited Time In celebration of National Ketchup Day (uh, that’s a thing?) that’s upcoming on June 5, HEINZ and Wendy’s are partnering to offer $1 large fries. Now that’s a deal when everything has seen prices raging out of control. How to get your $1 large fries? From June 3 to June 9, when ordering with the...

Open Box and ‘Renewed’ iPhone 15 Pro Sale: Up to $768 Off As we head into summer soon and then the fall, that means iPhone season is just around the corner. If you’re looking to save a few bucks on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, there are some open box and “renewed premium” offers available right now. Best Buy has some open box...