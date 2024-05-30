How to Add Widgets to Your iPad Lock Screen [VIDEO]

Apple has published a new support video on its YouTube channel, providing a step-by-step guide on how to add widgets to your iPad’s Lock Screen.

Widgets are interactive elements that display real-time information at a glance. They can show today’s headlines, weather forecasts, reminders, battery levels, and much more.

Available in Today View, these widgets can be added to both your Home Screen and Lock Screen, keeping essential information readily accessible.

Simply follow these steps to add widgets to your iPad’s Lock Screen:

Touch and hold the Lock Screen until the “Customize” and “Add New” buttons appear at the bottom of the screen. If these buttons do not appear, touch and hold the Lock Screen again and enter your passcode. Tap the “Add New” button to create a new Lock Screen. To modify an existing Lock Screen, swipe to the screen you want to change, tap “Customize,” and then select “Lock Screen.” If creating a new Lock Screen, choose one of the available wallpaper options. For personalized photo options, you can select “Photos” or “Photo Shuffle.” Tap the time display to change the font, color, and style. Use the slider to adjust the font weight for solid fonts. To include widgets displaying information like headlines, weather, and calendar events, tap “Add Widgets” or the date. In landscape orientation, widgets can be added on the left side of the screen, while in portrait orientation, they can be added below the time. Once you’ve added your desired widgets, tap “Add” or “Done.”

Watch the following video for a better idea on how you can customize your iPad’s Lock Screen with widgets.