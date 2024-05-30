How to Use Amazon’s New AI-Powered Search on Fire TV

Amazon has just introduced a revolutionary AI-powered search feature for its Fire TV devices, enhancing how users discover and enjoy content.

This new feature leverages Alexa and a sophisticated large language model (LLM) to provide personalized and contextual TV show and movie recommendations using natural language.

Fire TV’s updated search capability enables users to find personalized recommendations based on nuanced or complex queries, similar to asking a well-informed friend for suggestions.

You can now ask Alexa for recommendations based on topic, genre, plot, character, actor, or even specific quotes. For example, you can ask:

“Alexa, show me movies about dog and human friendships.”

“Show me psychological thrillers with surprise endings.”

“What movie has the line, ‘You’re killing me Smalls?'”

The Amazon-built LLM allows customers to interact with Alexa using natural language for personalized TV show and movie recommendations. These recommendations are tailored to individual preferences and include content from your Prime Video or other streaming subscriptions, ensuring you know which options are available for free.

To start using this feature, simply ask Alexa for a content recommendation. Here are some examples:

Search by Topic:

“Find sci-fi TV shows about time travel.”

“Show me classic comedy series about roommates.”

Search by Genre:

“Find Korean horror films.”

“Find me medical drama shows.”

Search by Plot:

“Find the mystery movie set on a private island.”

“Show me movies where people get sucked into a video game.”

Search by Quote:

“What movie has the line, ‘Life is like a box of chocolates?'”

“Find me the show where someone says, ‘Winter is coming.’”

The new AI-enhanced search feature for Fire TV has begun rolling out to customers in the U.S., available in English on select Fire TV devices running FOS6 and later.