Huge Apple Watch Sale Coming Next Week at Sport Chek

If you’re looking to buy an Apple Watch, you may want to hold off until next week, as Sport Chek has a big sale coming.

The retailer has periodic bonus Canadian Tire Money offers on Apple Watch purchases, and the company’s upcoming sale starting on June 6 comes just ahead of Father’s Day (June 16).

According to the Sport Chek flyer, if you buy an Apple Watch, you can get 40x bonus CT Money from June 6-12. This works out to 16% back in CT Money that you can spend at any Canadian Tire store or sister company (such as Mark’s, etc).

Also, you can a $30 CT Money bonus when you spend at least $125 on on June 7-8 (Fri/Sat), both in-store and online. This is on top of the 40x CT Money bonus, so that makes the Apple Watch sale even better. If you have a Triangle Mastercard, you usually can save even more with cash back on your purchase.

Sport Chek sells the Apple Watch Series 9, Series 8, SE, Ultra and Ultra 2, with a variety of models available. We’ll remind you when the sale goes live, but this is a heads up so you don’t buy an Apple Watch at regular price before the sale begins.

[via RFD]