Huge Apple Watch Sale Coming Next Week at Sport Chek

1 hour ago

If you’re looking to buy an Apple Watch, you may want to hold off until next week, as Sport Chek has a big sale coming.

The retailer has periodic bonus Canadian Tire Money offers on Apple Watch purchases, and the company’s upcoming sale starting on June 6 comes just ahead of Father’s Day (June 16).

According to the Sport Chek flyer, if you buy an Apple Watch, you can get 40x bonus CT Money from June 6-12. This works out to 16% back in CT Money that you can spend at any Canadian Tire store or sister company (such as Mark’s, etc).

Also, you can a $30 CT Money bonus when you spend at least $125 on on June 7-8 (Fri/Sat), both in-store and online. This is on top of the 40x CT Money bonus, so that makes the Apple Watch sale even better. If you have a Triangle Mastercard, you usually can save even more with cash back on your purchase.

Sport Chek sells the Apple Watch Series 9, Series 8, SE, Ultra and Ultra 2, with a variety of models available. We’ll remind you when the sale goes live, but this is a heads up so you don’t buy an Apple Watch at regular price before the sale begins.

[via RFD]

