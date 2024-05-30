New on Prime Video in Canada: June 2024

Amazon has announced its latest slate of new shows and movies coming to Prime Video in Canada for June 2023.

Highlights include the highly anticipated fourth season of “The Boys”, coming on June 13. Canadian music icon Celine Dion returns to the spotlight to highlight her rare neurological disorder with the exclusive documentary “I Am: Celine Dion,” premiering on June 25. Tennis fans will also have something to look forward to with the premiere of “Federer: Twelve Final Days” on June 20.

Check out the full list of what’s new on Prime Video in June 2023 below:

June 1

Savage Salvation (Exclusive Content)

Dolapo Douglas (Exclusive Content)

Oldest Bride’s Maid (Exclusive Content)

Atunwa (Exclusive Content)

Joint Venture (Exclusive Content)

A Kind of Madness (Exclusive Content)

Omugo Mefa (Exclusive Content)

The Pink Panther 2

Chicago PD S7-S9

Chicago Med S5-S7

Chicago Fire S8-S10

American Ninja

Agent Cody Banks

Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London

Lego Ninjago The Island & Seabound S3

The Pink Panther

The Return of The Pink Panther

Curse of the Pink Panther

Revenge of the Pink Panther

Son of the Pink Panther

Trail of the Pink Panther

The Pink Panther Strikes Again

American Ninja 2: The Confrontation

American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt

American Ninja 4: The Annihilation

Lego Ninjago Dragons Rising S1-S2

Lego Ninjago: Prime Empire S2

Lego Ninjago Crystalized S4

Manhattan

Thief

Hot Tub Time Machine

Hot Tub Time Machine 2

The Night of the Hunter

The Mechanic

The Decameron

June 2

Best Of Enemies

June 3

Origin

June 4

Marlon Wayans: Good Grief (Amazon Original)

Cowboys & Aliens

Bee Movie

Maidaan

Along Came Polly

June 6

Dinda (Exclusive Content)

WNBA: Chicago Sky at Washington Mystics

June 7

Mothers’ Instinct (Amazon Original)

Beyond The Veil S2 (Exclusive Content)

King Kong

June 8

Lisa Frankenstein

NWSL: San Diego Wave FC v Orlando Pride

ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga

June 10

I.S.S.

June 11

Back On the Strip (Exclusive Content)

Flushed Away

Chicken Run

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

The Bone Collector

June 12

Melting Me Softly

June 13

The Boys S4 (Amazon Original)

1122 (Exclusive Content)

June 14

Morangos Com Acucar A S1 (Exclusive Content)

Morangos Com Acucar B S2 (Exclusive Content)

Morangos Com Acucar S3 (Exclusive Content)

Mr And Mrs Chapter 2

Demon Within

WNBA: Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury

June 15

The Legend Of Inikpi (Exclusive Content)

Love, Of Course

Love And Sunshine

NWSL: Kansas City Current v Chicago Red Stars

The Perfect Catch

Love In Design

Sailing Into Love

June 18

Ferrari (Exclusive Content)

Power Of the Dream (Amazon Original)

June 19

Mouse

June 20

Federer: Twelve Final Days (Amazon Original)

Les Infaillibles (Amazon Original)

WNBA: Los Angeles Sparks at New York Liberty

June 21

In The Land of Saints and Sinners (Amazon Original)

Firma Aqui (Exclusive Content)

Dil Dosti Dilemma (Amazon Original)

June 22

Drive Away Dolls

NWSL: Orlando Pride v Utah Royals

June 25

I Am Celine Dion (Amazon Original)

Non-Stop

The Interpreter

Notting Hill

June 27

My Lady Jane (Amazon Original)

WNBA: Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky

June 28

WNBA: Indiana Fever at Seattle Storm

June 29

Midsommar

Ram

NWSL: Kansas City Current v Houston Dash

Lego Friends The Next Chapter S2

Coming to Prime Video Channels this Month

Mayor of Kingstown S3 on Paramount+ – June 2

Below Deck: Mediterranean S9 on Hayu – June 3

Power Book II: Ghost S4 on Starz – June 7

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up S1 on STACKTV – June 7

Call The Midwife S13 on BritBox – June 11

Alone S11 on STACKTV – June 14

House of The Dragon on Crave – June 16

Madame Web on Crave – June 28

