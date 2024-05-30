New on Prime Video in Canada: June 2024

Amazon has announced its latest slate of new shows and movies coming to Prime Video in Canada for June 2023.
Highlights include the highly anticipated fourth season of “The Boys”, coming on June 13. Canadian music icon Celine Dion returns to the spotlight to highlight her rare neurological disorder with the exclusive documentary “I Am: Celine Dion,” premiering on June 25. Tennis fans will also have something to look forward to with the premiere of “Federer: Twelve Final Days” on June 20.
Check out the full list of what’s new on Prime Video in June 2023 below:
June 1
Savage Salvation (Exclusive Content)
Dolapo Douglas (Exclusive Content)
Oldest Bride’s Maid (Exclusive Content)
Atunwa (Exclusive Content)
Joint Venture (Exclusive Content)
A Kind of Madness (Exclusive Content)
Omugo Mefa (Exclusive Content)
The Pink Panther 2
Chicago PD S7-S9
Chicago Med S5-S7
Chicago Fire S8-S10
American Ninja
Agent Cody Banks
Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London
Lego Ninjago The Island & Seabound S3
The Pink Panther
The Return of The Pink Panther
Curse of the Pink Panther
Revenge of the Pink Panther
Son of the Pink Panther
Trail of the Pink Panther
The Pink Panther Strikes Again
American Ninja 2: The Confrontation
American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt
American Ninja 4: The Annihilation
Lego Ninjago Dragons Rising S1-S2
Lego Ninjago: Prime Empire S2
Lego Ninjago Crystalized S4
Manhattan
Thief
Hot Tub Time Machine
Hot Tub Time Machine 2
The Night of the Hunter
The Mechanic
The Decameron
June 2
Best Of Enemies
June 3
Origin
June 4
Marlon Wayans: Good Grief (Amazon Original)
Cowboys & Aliens
Bee Movie
Maidaan
Along Came Polly
June 6
Dinda (Exclusive Content)
WNBA: Chicago Sky at Washington Mystics
June 7
Mothers’ Instinct (Amazon Original)
Beyond The Veil S2 (Exclusive Content)
King Kong
June 8
Lisa Frankenstein
NWSL: San Diego Wave FC v Orlando Pride
ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga
June 10
I.S.S.
June 11
Back On the Strip (Exclusive Content)
Flushed Away
Chicken Run
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
The Bone Collector
June 12
Melting Me Softly
June 13
The Boys S4 (Amazon Original)
1122 (Exclusive Content)
June 14
Morangos Com Acucar A S1 (Exclusive Content)
Morangos Com Acucar B S2 (Exclusive Content)
Morangos Com Acucar S3 (Exclusive Content)
Mr And Mrs Chapter 2
Demon Within
WNBA: Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury
June 15
The Legend Of Inikpi (Exclusive Content)
Love, Of Course
Love And Sunshine
NWSL: Kansas City Current v Chicago Red Stars
The Perfect Catch
Love In Design
Sailing Into Love
June 18
Ferrari (Exclusive Content)
Power Of the Dream (Amazon Original)
June 19
Mouse
June 20
Federer: Twelve Final Days (Amazon Original)
Les Infaillibles (Amazon Original)
WNBA: Los Angeles Sparks at New York Liberty
June 21
In The Land of Saints and Sinners (Amazon Original)
Firma Aqui (Exclusive Content)
Dil Dosti Dilemma (Amazon Original)
June 22
Drive Away Dolls
NWSL: Orlando Pride v Utah Royals
June 25
I Am Celine Dion (Amazon Original)
Non-Stop
The Interpreter
Notting Hill
June 27
My Lady Jane (Amazon Original)
WNBA: Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky
June 28
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Seattle Storm
June 29
Midsommar
Ram
NWSL: Kansas City Current v Houston Dash
Lego Friends The Next Chapter S2
Coming to Prime Video Channels this Month
Mayor of Kingstown S3 on Paramount+ – June 2
Below Deck: Mediterranean S9 on Hayu – June 3
Power Book II: Ghost S4 on Starz – June 7
Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up S1 on STACKTV – June 7
Apple is planning to revamp its Siri virtual assistant using advanced artificial intelligence, allowing users to control individual app functions with their voice, according to sources familiar with the matter, reports Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. We now have some more specific details on what Siri will be able to do in iOS 18. The overhaul will...