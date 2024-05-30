New on Prime Video in Canada: June 2024

Austin Blake
1 hour ago

Amazon has announced its latest slate of new shows and movies coming to Prime Video in Canada for June 2023.

Highlights include the highly anticipated fourth season of “The Boys”, coming on June 13. Canadian music icon Celine Dion returns to the spotlight to highlight her rare neurological disorder with the exclusive documentary “I Am: Celine Dion,” premiering on June 25. Tennis fans will also have something to look forward to with the premiere of “Federer: Twelve Final Days” on June 20.

Check out the full list of what’s new on Prime Video in June 2023 below:

June 1

  • Savage Salvation (Exclusive Content)
  • Dolapo Douglas (Exclusive Content)
  • Oldest Bride’s Maid (Exclusive Content)
  • Atunwa (Exclusive Content)
  • Joint Venture (Exclusive Content)
  • A Kind of Madness (Exclusive Content)
  • Omugo Mefa (Exclusive Content)
  • The Pink Panther 2
  • Chicago PD S7-S9
  • Chicago Med S5-S7
  • Chicago Fire S8-S10
  • American Ninja
  • Agent Cody Banks
  • Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London
  • Lego Ninjago The Island & Seabound S3
  • The Pink Panther
  • The Return of The Pink Panther
  • Curse of the Pink Panther
  • Revenge of the Pink Panther
  • Son of the Pink Panther
  • Trail of the Pink Panther
  • The Pink Panther Strikes Again
  • American Ninja 2: The Confrontation
  • American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt
  • American Ninja 4: The Annihilation
  • Lego Ninjago Dragons Rising S1-S2
  • Lego Ninjago: Prime Empire S2
  • Lego Ninjago Crystalized S4
  • Manhattan
  • Thief
  • Hot Tub Time Machine
  • Hot Tub Time Machine 2
  • The Night of the Hunter
  • The Mechanic
  • The Decameron

June 2

  • Best Of Enemies

June 3

  • Origin

June 4

  • Marlon Wayans: Good Grief (Amazon Original)
  • Cowboys & Aliens
  • Bee Movie
  • Maidaan
  • Along Came Polly

June 6

  • Dinda (Exclusive Content)
  • WNBA: Chicago Sky at Washington Mystics

June 7

  • Mothers’ Instinct (Amazon Original)
  • Beyond The Veil S2 (Exclusive Content)
  • King Kong

June 8

  • Lisa Frankenstein
  • NWSL: San Diego Wave FC v Orlando Pride
  • ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga

June 10

  • I.S.S.

June 11

  • Back On the Strip (Exclusive Content)
  • Flushed Away
  • Chicken Run
  • Forgetting Sarah Marshall
  • The Bone Collector

June 12

  • Melting Me Softly

June 13

  • The Boys S4 (Amazon Original)
  • 1122 (Exclusive Content)

June 14

  • Morangos Com Acucar A S1 (Exclusive Content)
  • Morangos Com Acucar B S2 (Exclusive Content)
  • Morangos Com Acucar S3 (Exclusive Content)
  • Mr And Mrs Chapter 2
  • Demon Within
  • WNBA: Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury

June 15

  • The Legend Of Inikpi (Exclusive Content)
  • Love, Of Course
  • Love And Sunshine
  • NWSL: Kansas City Current v Chicago Red Stars
  • The Perfect Catch
  • Love In Design
  • Sailing Into Love

June 18

  • Ferrari (Exclusive Content)
  • Power Of the Dream (Amazon Original)

June 19

  • Mouse

June 20

  • Federer: Twelve Final Days (Amazon Original)
  • Les Infaillibles (Amazon Original)
  • WNBA: Los Angeles Sparks at New York Liberty

June 21

  • In The Land of Saints and Sinners (Amazon Original)
  • Firma Aqui (Exclusive Content)
  • Dil Dosti Dilemma (Amazon Original)

June 22

  • Drive Away Dolls
  • NWSL: Orlando Pride v Utah Royals

June 25

  • I Am Celine Dion (Amazon Original)
  • Non-Stop
  • The Interpreter
  • Notting Hill

June 27

  • My Lady Jane (Amazon Original)
  • WNBA: Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky

June 28

  • WNBA: Indiana Fever at Seattle Storm

June 29

  • Midsommar
  • Ram
  • NWSL: Kansas City Current v Houston Dash
  • Lego Friends The Next Chapter S2

Coming to Prime Video Channels this Month

  • Mayor of Kingstown S3 on Paramount+ – June 2
  • Below Deck: Mediterranean S9 on Hayu – June 3
  • Power Book II: Ghost S4 on Starz – June 7
  • Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up S1 on STACKTV – June 7
  • Call The Midwife S13 on BritBox – June 11
  • Alone S11 on STACKTV – June 14
  • House of The Dragon on Crave – June 16
  • Madame Web on Crave – June 28

