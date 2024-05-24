Prime Video Debuts Trailer for I Am: Celine Dion Documentary, Streaming June 25

Amazon MGM has released the first official trailer for I Am: Celine Dion, a documentary film centred on the famed Charlemagne, Quebec singer. I Am: Celine Dion chronicles Dion’s struggle to return to the stage following her diagnosis with Stiff Person Syndrome.

In 2022, Dion was forced to postpone several of her European tour dates as she was diagnosed with a neurological disorder. Stiff Person Syndrome ultimately began affecting the singer’s ability to walk, her voice, etc. I Am: Celine Dion features behind-the-scenes footage of Dion’s career, as well as never-before-seen interviews from the Canadian singer. I Am: Celine Dion is directed by Academy Award nominee Irene Taylor.

The documentary’s official description reads as the following:

“I Am: Celine Dion is a raw and honest behind-the-scenes look at the iconic superstar’s struggle with a life-altering illness. Serving as a love letter to her fans, this inspirational documentary highlights the music that has guided her life while also showcasing the resilience of the human spirit.”

Check out the trailer, released by Prime Video.

The trailer is quite emotional as it offers an intimate look at Dion’s challenges and how she’s been determined to overcome obstacles. “I’m working hard every day, Dion says in the trailer. “But I have to admit, it’s been a struggle. I miss it so much. The people, I miss them. If I can’t run, I’ll walk. If I can’t walk, I’ll crawl. I won’t stop.”

Celine Dion is a five-time Grammy Award-winner, best known for the song My Heart Will Go On from the Titanic film. Dion is also known for the Academy Award-nominated Beauty and the Beast track. Over her career, she’s sold over 250 million albums and has had a Las Vegas residency, which concluded in 2018.

To coincide with I Am: Celine Dion streaming on Prime Video on June 25, an official soundtrack will be released on June 21.