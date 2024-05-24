Prime Video Debuts Trailer for I Am: Celine Dion Documentary, Streaming June 25

Steve Vegvari
1 hour ago

Amazon MGM has released the first official trailer for I Am: Celine Dion, a documentary film centred on the famed  Charlemagne, Quebec singer. I Am: Celine Dion chronicles Dion’s struggle to return to the stage following her diagnosis with Stiff Person Syndrome.

In 2022, Dion was forced to postpone several of her European tour dates as she was diagnosed with a neurological disorder. Stiff Person Syndrome ultimately began affecting the singer’s ability to walk, her voice, etc. I Am: Celine Dion features behind-the-scenes footage of Dion’s career, as well as never-before-seen interviews from the Canadian singer. I Am: Celine Dion is directed by Academy Award nominee Irene Taylor.

The documentary’s official description reads as the following:

I Am: Celine Dion is a raw and honest behind-the-scenes look at the iconic superstar’s struggle with a life-altering illness. Serving as a love letter to her fans, this inspirational documentary highlights the music that has guided her life while also showcasing the resilience of the human spirit.”

Check out the trailer, released by Prime Video.

YouTube video

The trailer is quite emotional as it offers an intimate look at Dion’s challenges and how she’s been determined to overcome obstacles. “I’m working hard every day, Dion says in the trailer. “But I have to admit, it’s been a struggle. I miss it so much. The people, I miss them. If I can’t run, I’ll walk. If I can’t walk, I’ll crawl. I won’t stop.”

Celine Dion is a five-time Grammy Award-winner, best known for the song My Heart Will Go On from the Titanic film. Dion is also known for the Academy Award-nominated Beauty and the Beast track. Over her career, she’s sold over 250 million albums and has had a Las Vegas residency, which concluded in 2018.

To coincide with I Am: Celine Dion streaming on Prime Video on June 25, an official soundtrack will be released on June 21.

P.S. Help support us and independent media here: Buy us a beer, Buy us a coffee, or use our Amazon link to shop.

Other articles in the category: News

CBC to Launch 14 Free Streaming News Channels

The CBC today announced 14 new free 24/7 ad-supported streaming (FAST) channels are coming, as part of its 2024-25 programming slate. This expansion aims to enhance local news coverage for audiences across Canada. “Our wide-ranging slate of original Canadian programming for the coming year embodies our promise to reflect more people, places and perspectives from...
John Quintet
12 hours ago

New on Disney+ Canada: June 2024

Disney+ Canada has released its list of new shows and movies coming to the streaming service in June 2024. Highlights include Star Wars: The Acolyte premiering on June 4, while season 17 of Criminal Minds: Evolution debuts on June 7. Check out the full list of new titles coming to Disney+ Canada in June 2024...
Austin Blake
19 hours ago