OpenAI’s Sam Altman Secures Apple Partnership

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, has strengthened his leadership at the tech company by finalizing a significant deal with Apple, according to a report by The Information.

The collaboration aims to integrate AI into Apple products, bringing OpenAI closer to its ambitious goal of becoming Apple’s default search engine for the Safari web browser.

At 39, Altman has been assertive in reshaping OpenAI’s direction, expelling rivals from the company’s board and considering a transformation of its nonprofit structure. He is also investing in AI chip manufacturing and developing a personal AI-powered device in collaboration with former Apple designer Jony Ive.

However, Altman’s expansive plans are not without obstacles. Microsoft, a major investor in OpenAI, has expressed concerns about the implications of the Apple partnership on its own AI initiatives.

OpenAI, co-founded by Altman, Elon Musk, and other tech leaders in December 2015, began as a nonprofit but added a for-profit arm in 2019 to support its research endeavors. Since the launch of ChatGPT in late 2022, OpenAI’s valuation has skyrocketed to approximately $90 billion.

Altman is now contemplating a further shift for OpenAI. He is evaluating the possibility of converting it into a for-profit corporation or following the model of other AI companies like Anthropic and Musk’s xAI, which operate as for-profit benefit corporations.

Last November, Altman faced a dramatic ousting by several board members, who accused him of dishonesty. The move sparked widespread discontent, with hundreds of employees threatening to resign if Altman was not reinstated.

Following significant pressure, Altman and co-founder Greg Brockman, who had resigned in protest, were restored to their positions.