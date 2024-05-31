Biggest Announcements From PlayStation’s State of Play

PlayStation held a new installment of its State of Play livestream on May 30. Packed with over 30 minutes of news and updates, there was a little bit for everyone. In case you missed the event or wanted to catch up on the announcement, let us break it all down for you.

Here are the biggest announcements from PlayStation’s May 2024 State of Play.

Astro Bot (September 6)

Off the heels of Astro’s Playroom, which came preinstalled with every PlayStation 5, Team Asobi is developing a full-fledged Astro Bot game. The adorable little PlayStation mascot is getting a “brand-new, supersized adventure,” according to PlayStation. The game is said to offer six diverse galaxies and over 80 levels. Play as the titular character in search of his missing crew members. The game looks to be heavily loaded with PlayStation easter eggs and character references.

Concord (August 23)

Following last year’s announcement of Firewalk Studios’ Concord, we not only got a new in-depth look at the characters but PlayStation also released a two-minute-long look at gameplay. Concord is a 5v5 character-driven multiplayer game where players team up as ‘Freegunners’. Battle rival crews and use a variety of abilities and tactics to defeat opponents and take the reward. Concord will be getting a beta this summer, ahead of the PlayStation 5 and PC launch on August 23rd.

God of War Ragnarök on PC (September 19)

The highly acclaimed sequel to 2018’s God of War is finally making its way to PC. Working with Jetpack Interactive, Santa Monica Studio is porting God of War Ragnarök and all of its content to PC. Follow Kratos and Atreus as they go to toe with the likes of Odin and Thor. Pre-orders of the PC version grant access to Kratos Risen Snow Armor and Atreus Risen Snow Tunic cosmetics. All versions of the game include the free God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla DLC.

Until Dawn (Fall 2024)

We got another look at the rebuilt and enhanced version of the beloved horror game Until Dawn. The game stars Hayden Panettiere, Rami Malek, Jordan Fisher, and others as eight friends return to an isolated winter lodge a year after two friends disappeared the year prior. Players will have to make last-second decisions which impact the survival of the game’s ensemble cast. There’s still no word on an official release date.

Skydance’s Behemoth (Fall 2024)

Skydance’s Behemoth is a first-person action-adventure VR title launching on PS VR2. It offers physics-based hand-to-hand combat and traversal across various environmental puzzles. Launching this fall, players will have to conquer large boss battles.

Path of Exile 2 (Early Access Late 2024)

In a brief update to Grinding Gear Games’ Path of Exile 2, it’s announced the game will feature cross-play and cross-progression. The free-to-play action RPG will also feature couch co-op so players can jump in and play together on the same console. Early Access for Path of Exile 2 opens up later this year.

Monster Hunter Wilds (2025)

Capcom revealed the first official look at Monster Hunter Wilds’ gameplay. The long-awaited action RPG lets players explore a rich open world, filled to the brim with monsters and new characters to meet. The game is due to launch sometime next year.

Silent Hill 2 (October 8)

In collaboration with Konami, Bloober Team’s Silent Hill 2 is a remake of the classic psychological survival horror game. Players can return to the haunted town and hospital of Silent Hill, where some of the events and locations will be new to players. The development team is also bringing back James and Maria, albiet with new voice actors. The game releases in October, perfect for the spooky season.

Alien: Rogue Incursion (Holiday 2024)

A new trailer for the PS VR2 horror game Alien: Rogue Incursion was revealed. Players must survive against the Xenomorphs hiding in the darkness. The game arrives on PS VR2 this holiday season.

Marvel Rivals (Closed Beta July 2024)

The Marvel hero-based PVP shooter is making its way to PlayStation 5. Later in July, players will have the chance to play in the closed beta test. The trailer also revealed that Venom will be arriving in Marvel Rivals alongside Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Loki, and other beloved characters.

Dynasty Warriors: Origins (2025)

A new title in the beloved Dynasty Warriors series is in development. Omega Force revealed the latest musou and new hero players will be introduced to. Fight for survival in intense Three Kingdoms hack-and-slash warfare.

Ballad of Antara (2025)

TipsWorks Studio from Infoldgames announced its new free-to-play fantasy action RPG. Ballad of Antara arrives on PlayStation 5 in 2025.

Infinity Nikki (Beta Q3 2024)

Infinity Nikki is described as “an open-world dress-up adventure.” Players will take on the role of Nikki who is able to unlock the magical powers imbued in various outfits. A beta for the game is slated for later this year. Hopefully, this gives us a bit more information on the game and what players can expect.

Where Winds Meet (TBD)

Wrapping up the list is Where Winds Meet, a new open-world action-adventure RPG. The game is said to be inspired by “romantic and fantastical martial arts works.” Players will step into the shoes of a young swordsman, wielding Wuxia artistries and Kung Fu abilities. No word on when the game will be available.