Apple TV+ Series Severance and Ted Lasso Recognized at Hollywood Critics Association Streaming TV Awards

The 2022 Hollywood Critics Association Streaming TV Awards were held over the weekend. It was here that the association recognized leading streaming services and content from such brands as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, HBO, AMC, and Apple TV+. Regarding the latter, Apple TV+ received seven awards in various categories.

This was the second annual HCA TV Awards. Across the many categories, Apple’s Severance and Ted Lasso led the charge. The critically acclaimed comedy series, starring Jason Sudeikis, won Best Comedy and Best Supporting Actor for star Brett Goldstein. This award also happens to be the first back-to-back HCA TV Award win across all platforms.

Apple TV+ series Severance was granted multiple awards, including Best Drama, Best Actress for Britt Lower; Best Supporting Actor for John Turturro; Best Writing for Dan Erickson and Best Directing for Ben Stiller.

The full list of HCA TV Awards Apple received includes:

Best Streaming Series, Drama

“Severance”

Best Actress in a Streaming Series, Drama

“Severance” – Britt Lower

Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Drama

“Severance” – John Turturro

Best Writing in a Streaming Series, Drama

“Severance” – Dan Erickson, “The We We Are”

Best Directing in a Streaming Series, Drama

“Severance” – Ben Stiller, “The We We Are”

Best Streaming Series, Comedy

“Ted Lasso”

Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy

“Ted Lasso” – Brett Goldstein

Apple’s reception during The Hollywood Critics Association Awards are added to a respectable pool of awards and nominations. Recognized for its original films, series, and documentaries, the total awards and nominations Apple TV+ has received now total 260 and 1,125 respectively. This also includes this year’s prestigious Best Picture win for CODA at the Oscars. Additionally, Apple TV+ has received a record 52 Primetime Emmy Award nominations in 2022.