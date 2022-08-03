Here are the Latest Cellphone Deals: Rogers, Telus, Bell and More from Aug. 3

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub . As always, the promos may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

Other articles in the category: Carriers

Fido, Virgin Plus Back to School 2022 Plan: $45/15GB Matches Koodo in Quebec Yesterday we told you about Koodo’s back-to-school 2022 promotion for Quebec only, in the form of a bring your own device plan at $45 with 15GB of data. At the time, flanker brand rivals Fido and Virgin Plus had yet to match the offer from Koodo in Quebec. As expected, one day later, Fido and...

TekSavvy Blasts Ottawa for Allowing Quebecor to Acquire VMedia Quebecor recently acquired Toronto-based VMedia, one of the more prominent independent providers of internet, TV, and phone services in Canada, and fellow independent telecom provider TekSavvy is not happy about it. "This takeout by one of the country’s giant cable firms is another blow to the market and consumer choice," Peter Nowak, Vice President of...