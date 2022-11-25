Rogers, Telus, Bell Offer Black Friday Plans from $75/100GB

Rogers, Telus and Bell have launched new Black Friday plans today for bring your own device (BYOD) customers.

The Rogers Infinite Essential plan offers 100GB of data for $75 per month (normally $85) with access to the 5G/5G+ network and speeds up to 250 Mbps.

Telus is offering an $85 plan with 100GB data at 5G speeds (up to 250 Mbps), while a $90/100GB plan is available on 5G+ at up to 1Gbps speeds with included Canada/U.S. calling.

Bell is offering up $75/50GB and $85/100GB Essential and Ultimate 100 plans, after a $10/month discount for only 15 months. Essential has speeds up to 250 Mbps, while Ultimate is 5G+ data at max speeds.

It’s likely Telus and Bell will match the Rogers plan of $75/100GB for Black Friday. With more lines on your account, you can save more with each carrier.

We’re already seeing other Black Friday deals including a $40/50GB plan from Koodo that includes a free iPhone 11, while Fido stores are offering up a $30/20GB plan for BYOD.