Koodo Black Friday 2022 Deal: Free iPhone 11 with $45/50GB Plan

Telus-owned Koodo has a “major Black Friday sale online” right now, offering up an Apple iPhone 11 for $0 on Tab for 24 months, with a $45/50GB Tab plan.

Koodo’s Tab is normally the device balance that you need to repay over 24 months. Various Tab tiers require a minimum monthly plan, depending on how much your Tab balance is.

In this case, either a Tab Plus or Tab Mid is showing you’ll pay $0/month for 24 months for this iPhone 11, as you’ll be getting a $698 Tab Bonus.

There’s a $5 SIM card charge online and Koodo says this deal is available for new and existing customers.

The plan of $45/50GB is actually the company’s $65/month plan, but with a $20 bill credit for 24 months. After two years the plan will jump back to $65/month at month 25.

Koodo says if you cancel your service before your 24-month Tab period is over you’ll need to repay the existing balance for the iPhone 11.

This is a decent deal if you want a free iPhone 11 and you’re willing to pay $45/month for 24-months. Maybe for the kiddos in your life?

