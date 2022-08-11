Bell and Telus 5G Speeds are the Fastest in Canada, 39% Faster than Rogers: Opensignal

Opensignal released its Canada 5G Experience and Mobile Network Experience reports on Thursday, showing insight into the Canadian telecom landscape yet again.

From April 1 to June 29, 2022, Opensignal analyzed the 5G user experience from Rogers, Telus and Bell.

When it comes to the top 5G download speeds in Canada, Bell and Telus again remain statistically tied in first place, with download speeds over 135 Mbps.

Opensignal says the “victory margin is substantial” over Rogers, as Telus and Bell customers saw download speeds about 39% faster than its rival. Rogers saw 5G download speeds of 98.1 Mbps.

While Rogers didn’t take the 5G download speed crown, it did win the 5G Games Experience, 5G Upload Speed, 5G Availability and 5G Reach categories over Bell and Telus.

Opensignal told iPhone in Canada, “our Rogers users spent 13.3% of the time with an active 5G connection compared with 11.4-11.9% 5G Availability seen by Telus and Bell users.”

Telus was the outright winner for the 5G Video Experience category, while Bell did not receive any standalone category victories.

Canada Mobile Network Experience Report

Opensignal said Telus “has the most consistent experience in Canada” when it comes to network technologies.

“When we consider Opensignal’s two measures for the consistency of the experience — for basic or for more advanced applications — Telus wins both awards outright, with scores of 81.3% for Excellent Consistent Quality and 91.1% for Core Consistent Quality,” said the analytics firm. With Rogers suffering a major outage

Bell was the outright winner of the Download Speed Experience award, topping Telus.

As for Rogers, it won Upload Speed Experience award by a narrow margin, with average upload speeds of 7.7 Mbps, beating out Bell and Telus by 0.4 to 0.6 Mbps.

“Canadians continue to value a fast, reliable connection, and the consistent recognition from independent, third-party organizations, such as Opensignal, reinforces the superiority of TELUS’ global-leading mobile network,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of Telus, in an issued statement reacting to the news.

Last month, Telus was named “Canada’s Fastest Mobile Network” again by Ookla.

It’s worth noting the devastating Rogers nationwide network outage in early July just missed this reporting period, and it will be interesting to see how the shutdown will be reflected in next quarter’s Opensignal reports.