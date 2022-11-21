Chatr Black Friday 2022 Deals: $30/20GB Canada/US Calling Plan and More

Image via RFD user ‘ultraman8888’

Rogers-owned prepaid brand, Chatr, has debuted some Black Friday promo plans at select locations.

According to a picture shared on RFD, the Chatr dealer located in Toronto at 672 Gerrard St in East Chinatown is showing the following promotional plans for bring your own phone customers:

$30/20GB

$40/25GB

$50/30GB

This “limited time offer” says the plans above include a 10GB data bonus for 12 months, only available at this location according to the fine print, for new activations. The discounts say you’re saving $20 per month.

According to RFD user ‘ultraman8888’, the data speeds are at 4G with a speed cap of 10 Mbps.

The plans include unlimited nationwide talk, U.S. long distance, global SMS/MMS, caller ID, call waiting, call forwarding and voicemail.

Right now, a 20GB plan (plus a 10GB data bonus) on Chatr’s website is showing at $70 per month with unlimited Canada/USA talk. So to get the plan for $30 seems like a decent deal, especially for the kiddos. You may want to reach out to your local Chatr store to see if this promotion is running in your area.