Chatr Black Friday 2022 Deals: $30/20GB Canada/US Calling Plan and More

IIC Deals
1 hour ago

Chatr black friday deal 2022

Image via RFD user ‘ultraman8888’

Rogers-owned prepaid brand, Chatr, has debuted some Black Friday promo plans at select locations.

According to a picture shared on RFD, the Chatr dealer located in Toronto at 672 Gerrard St in East Chinatown is showing the following promotional plans for bring your own phone customers:

  • $30/20GB
  • $40/25GB
  • $50/30GB

This “limited time offer” says the plans above include a 10GB data bonus for 12 months, only available at this location according to the fine print, for new activations. The discounts say you’re saving $20 per month.

According to RFD user ‘ultraman8888’, the data speeds are at 4G with a speed cap of 10 Mbps.

The plans include unlimited nationwide talk, U.S. long distance, global SMS/MMS, caller ID, call waiting, call forwarding and voicemail.

Right now, a 20GB plan (plus a 10GB data bonus) on Chatr’s website is showing at $70 per month with unlimited Canada/USA talk. So to get the plan for $30 seems like a decent deal, especially for the kiddos. You may want to reach out to your local Chatr store to see if this promotion is running in your area.

Other articles in the category: Deals

Walmart Canada Reveals Black Friday Deals: iPad for $359 and More

Walmart Canada’s Black Friday deals starting online on November 24, 2022, have been revealed. The following deals start November 25 in-store at 6am, while they begin on November 24 online at 9pm EST. Some headline deals include big savings on TVs, smartphones on contract and Apple’s iPad. Check out some of the highlights below from […]
IIC Deals
2 hours ago

Apple Watch Series 7 Hits Clearance Pricing at Costco at $349.97

Costco warehouses have started to clear out Apple Watch Series 7 smartwatches in 45mm size, down to one of the lowest prices we’ve seen to date. Apple Watch Series 7 GPS in 45mm size is available for $349.97, as spotted at the Costco warehouse in Saint-Jérôme, Quebec, notes a RFD user. Currently, this same Apple […]
IIC Deals
21 hours ago