Fido Offering $38/25GB Plan for Some Existing Customers

Fido appears to be offering a special promo plan for some existing customers, in the form of a $38 per month plan with 25GB of data.

According to RFD, the plan is available online under the ‘Change Plan’ section of the website, showing the heading “Exclusive plan for you”. The existing Fido customer that received this promo is located in Toronto, Ontario. They were on the previous Fido $30/10GB plan.

While the plan says it offers 4G LTE data speeds, the fine print says only 3G speeds will be available until January 22, 2023. From this point onwards, LTE speeds of up to 150 Mbps will apply.

The plan doesn’t allow the carryover of 1,000 promotional long distance minutes, as it tries to charge $3/month extra for that perk.

Again, if you’re with Fido, trying logging into your online account and check if this special promo plan is available for you or not.