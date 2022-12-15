Fido Offering $55/50GB Plan for Existing Customers, Just Like Koodo

Earlier this week, Telus-owned Koodo was offering a $55/50GB plan for some existing customers, with the latter including one free perk such as unlimited long distance, rollover data and more.
Koodo’s offer was alongside a current promo for new customers offering a $50/40GB plan.
Now, it appears Rogers-owned Fido has a similar offer just like Koodo’s $55/50GB plan for its existing customers.
For Fido customers right now, signing into their online account and checking out other plans available, a similar $55/50GB plan is available, according to RFD users. The plan includes unlimited nationwide calling and international SMS/MMS, to go with the usual extras such as call display, voicemail, conference calling, call waiting and more.
You can see a screenshot of this Fido $55/50GB offer below (via RFD user ‘bbyleah’):
If you’re on a Fido plan that’s priced at $55 or higher, it’s worth checking your account online and switching to this promo plan, as you’ll get 50GB of data. Many stated they were seeing this Fido $55/50GB plan in BC, Ontario and more.
Let us know if you’re seeing this plan and if you’re going to make the switch.
Other articles in the category: Rogers
Videotron Buying Freedom Would Harm Consumers, Says Competition Bureau’s Closing Arguments
Vidéotron's acquisition of Freedom Mobile in a $2.85 billion side deal tethered to the proposed $26 billion merger of Rogers and Shaw Communications would put the Quebecor-owned telecom company in an "unprecedented relationship of dependence" on Rogers, the Competition Bureau said in closing arguments on Tuesday (via The Star). The evidentiary portion of the Competition...
Rogers-Shaw Merger Hearing vs Competition Bureau Concludes
The evidentiary portion of the Competition Bureau's federal Competition Tribunal hearing against Rogers and Shaw over their proposed $26 billion merger came to a close on Thursday, following 18 days of testimony, parades of witnesses, and strenuous cross-examination (via The Globe and Mail). Oral arguments from the two sides are scheduled for December 13 and...
Fido, Koodo, Virgin Cyber Monday 2022 Deals: Free iPhone 11 with $45/50GB and More
The flanker brands of the ‘Big 3’, Fido, Koodo and Virgin Plus have announced Cyber Monday deals for 2022. These are an extension of Black Friday deals, particularly the current free iPhone 11 with $45/50GB promotion. Koodo is offering up the iPhone 11 for $0/month on a 24 month Tab, to go with the $45/50GB […]