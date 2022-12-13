Koodo Offering $50/40GB Promo Plan Again; $55/50GB for Existing Customers

Telus-owned Koodo is once again offering up a $50/40GB promotional deal ahead of Boxing Day, although bill credits are only $15 per month for 15 months.
The carrier offered a similar $45/50GB plan during Black Friday as well. For select existing customers a $55/50GB plan is being offered instead.
The deal is being sent to customers via text message. Here are the promo details:
- $50/40GB at 4G speeds up to 100mbps
- Pick 1 free perk including unlimited long distance
- The plan includes unlimited international texting compared to Canada-only texting during the Black Friday plan.
Subscribers can pick any one of these perks:
- Premium Voicemail
- Unlimited International SMS
- Rollover Data
- Speed Boost
- Unlimited Long Distance Pack
These increased promo data offers are one way for Koodo to increase customer monthly bills, as increasing monthly average revenue per user metrics is seen as valuable to investors.
Let us know if you’re seeing the $55/50GB plan.
