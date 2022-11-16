Rogers, Fido Black Friday Deals 2022 Now Available

IIC Deals
15 mins ago

rogers black friday deals 2022

Rogers and Fido have released their Black Friday deals for 2022, offering savings on a variety of devices including iPhone 14 and more. Check out these offers below and see if they tickle your fancy…of course most will require a two-year contract with minimum monthly plans and more.

Rogers Black Friday Deals for 2022:

  • iPhone 14 128GB for $0/month for 24 months on select plans with financing and Upfront Edge on iPhone 12 trade-in
  • iPhone 13 128GB for $0/month for 24 months on select plans with financing and Upfront Edge on iPhone 11 trade-in
  • $60/15GB promo plans
  • Save $10/month on a Rogers Infinite plan for 12 months for online purchases with code COUPON120; $50 Setup Service fee waived
  • 100GB to share for $75 per line on Rogers Infinite plans; speeds up to 250 Mbps
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE for $0/month for 24 months on financing, Upfront Edge and select plans
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 128GB for $0/month for 24 months on select plans with financing, Upfront Edge and on a Samsung Galaxy S20 trade-in or with $240 down
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 for $0/month for 24 months on select plans with financing and Upfront Edge and with trade-in or with $360 down with a Rogers Infinite plan
  • Google Pixel 7 for $10.50/month for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge
  • Free tablet with Rogers Infinite Extra plan or above
  • $55/20GB student plan for 24 months when you finance a device

fido black friday 2022 deals

Here are some Fido Black Friday deals for 2022:

  • Save 70% on Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G; $0 down and $14.58/month with financing
  • iPhone 13 for $0 down and $30/month for 24 months with financing
  • $50/20GB plan for 15 months with code YAYFIDO5; $50 Setup Service Fee waived
  • Google Pixel 6A for $0 down and $10/month for 24 months with financing

