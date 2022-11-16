Rogers, Fido Black Friday Deals 2022 Now Available

Rogers and Fido have released their Black Friday deals for 2022, offering savings on a variety of devices including iPhone 14 and more. Check out these offers below and see if they tickle your fancy…of course most will require a two-year contract with minimum monthly plans and more.

Rogers Black Friday Deals for 2022:

iPhone 14 128GB for $0/month for 24 months on select plans with financing and Upfront Edge on iPhone 12 trade-in

iPhone 13 128GB for $0/month for 24 months on select plans with financing and Upfront Edge on iPhone 11 trade-in

$60/15GB promo plans

Save $10/month on a Rogers Infinite plan for 12 months for online purchases with code COUPON120; $50 Setup Service fee waived

100GB to share for $75 per line on Rogers Infinite plans; speeds up to 250 Mbps

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE for $0/month for 24 months on financing, Upfront Edge and select plans

Samsung Galaxy S22 128GB for $0/month for 24 months on select plans with financing, Upfront Edge and on a Samsung Galaxy S20 trade-in or with $240 down

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 for $0/month for 24 months on select plans with financing and Upfront Edge and with trade-in or with $360 down with a Rogers Infinite plan

Google Pixel 7 for $10.50/month for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge

Free tablet with Rogers Infinite Extra plan or above

$55/20GB student plan for 24 months when you finance a device

Here are some Fido Black Friday deals for 2022: