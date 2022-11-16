Rogers, Fido Black Friday Deals 2022 Now Available

Rogers and Fido have released their Black Friday deals for 2022, offering savings on a variety of devices including iPhone 14 and more. Check out these offers below and see if they tickle your fancy…of course most will require a two-year contract with minimum monthly plans and more.
Rogers Black Friday Deals for 2022:
- iPhone 14 128GB for $0/month for 24 months on select plans with financing and Upfront Edge on iPhone 12 trade-in
- iPhone 13 128GB for $0/month for 24 months on select plans with financing and Upfront Edge on iPhone 11 trade-in
- $60/15GB promo plans
- Save $10/month on a Rogers Infinite plan for 12 months for online purchases with code COUPON120; $50 Setup Service fee waived
- 100GB to share for $75 per line on Rogers Infinite plans; speeds up to 250 Mbps
- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE for $0/month for 24 months on financing, Upfront Edge and select plans
- Samsung Galaxy S22 128GB for $0/month for 24 months on select plans with financing, Upfront Edge and on a Samsung Galaxy S20 trade-in or with $240 down
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 for $0/month for 24 months on select plans with financing and Upfront Edge and with trade-in or with $360 down with a Rogers Infinite plan
- Google Pixel 7 for $10.50/month for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge
- Free tablet with Rogers Infinite Extra plan or above
- $55/20GB student plan for 24 months when you finance a device
Here are some Fido Black Friday deals for 2022:
- Save 70% on Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G; $0 down and $14.58/month with financing
- iPhone 13 for $0 down and $30/month for 24 months with financing
- $50/20GB plan for 15 months with code YAYFIDO5; $50 Setup Service Fee waived
- Google Pixel 6A for $0 down and $10/month for 24 months with financing
Other articles in the category: Deals
Google Black Friday 2022 Deals: Pixel Watch on Sale for First Time
Google launched its first Pixel Watch last month and it’s already been discounted for Black Friday. Right now, the Bluetooth/Wi-Fi version of the Google Pixel Watch has been cut by $70 down to $379.99 CAD (regular price $449.99). This is available on Google.com and also from retail partners such as Best Buy. The sale price […]
Amazon Canada Early Black Friday Deals: Ring Security Products, Fire TVs See Price Cut and More
Amazon Canada has launched an early Black Friday deal on its Ring video doorbells and Fire TV 4-Series televisions. Right now, you can save the following: Up to 35% off Ring Doorbells, Camera and Alarm Kits 38% off Ring Video Doorbell – $79 29% off Ring Video Doorbell (2021) – $59 Up to 21% off […]
AirPods Pro Early Black Friday Deal: $219.99 Plus $50K Optimum Points
If you’re looking for the best deal on Apple’s AirPods Pro (first generation) with Wireless Charging Case, check out the following in-store deal at Real Canadian Superstore. Starting on November 17 to 23, AirPods Pro (1st gen) are available for $219.99, but you get 50,000 bonus PC Optimum points, which is equivalent to $50 to […]