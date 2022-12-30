Rogers-Shaw Approval is ‘Failure of Every Promise’ by Feds to Lower Prices: PIAC

Nehal Malik
1 hour ago

The Public Interest Advocacy Centre (PIAC), a consumer advocacy group based out of Ottawa, today condemned the federal Competition Tribunal’s decision to dismiss the Competition Bureau’s application to block Rogers’ proposed $26 billion takeover of Shaw Communications after a weekslong trial.

Canada’s competition watchdog was effectively the last regulator opposing the Rogers-Shaw merger, arguing that it would increase prices and decrease competition. The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) already approved the deal back in March.

Rogers and Shaw still require Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED) Canada to sign off on the union, but Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne all but reaffirmed his approval in October, contingent on Shaw-owned Freedom Mobile and its licenses being sold to Quebecor’s Vidéotron.

“Consumers now face a decade of competitive winter, with higher cellphone, home Internet, cable, satellite and Internet TV and home phone prices,” said John Lawford, PIAC’s Executive Director and General Counsel.

“This Decision represents a failure of every promise of the federal government to lower prices, every promise of the competition regulator to block the merger and improve competition in telecommunications and the failure of the quasi-judicial overseer, the Competition Bureau to see the issue from a consumer viewpoint as well.”

PIAC also called for improvements to the Competition Act, which fellow consumer advocacy organization OpenMedia said earlier today “favours the formation of monopolies.”

Specifically, the organization wants to see changes to the Act that would assist the Competition Bureau in opposing major mergers affecting consumer welfare, including a repeal of the “efficiencies defence,” which hinges on the potential benefit to the economy of cost savings from merging two businesses — most of which usually come from job cuts.

The Competition Tribunal released a summary of its ruling on Thursday, with a more detailed decision expected in a couple of days. PIAC said it, together with the National Pensioners Federation (NPF), will study the Tribunal’s full decision when available and consider responses and options on behalf of consumers and seniors.

The Competition Bureau has 30 days to appeal the Tribunal’s decision in the Federal Court of Appeal. In addition, the Bureau can also seek a stay to prevent the Rogers-Shaw merger from closing until the appeal can be heard.

Rogers and Shaw, meanwhile, have extended the deadlines for their merger and the Freedom-Vidéotron sale to January 31, 2023, hoping to close both transactions by then.

Other articles in the category: Carriers

Rogers-Shaw Merger Approved by Competition Tribunal; Consumer Group Blasts Decision

The federal Competition Tribunal on Thursday dismissed the Competition Bureau's case against Rogers' proposed $26 billion takeover of Shaw Communications, effectively removing the last major obstacle to its completion. Rogers' Shaw acquisition was greenlit by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) in March, and Innovation, Science and Industry (ISED) Minister François-Philippe Champagne all but...
Nehal Malik
4 hours ago

Bell Hit with Human Rights Complaint Over Accessibility in TV Services

Toronto-based lawyer David Lepofsky has filed a complaint against Bell with the Canadian Human Rights Commission, alleging that the telecom giant's TV services lack accessibility features for blind customers — reports CTV News. Specifically, the filing claims that Bell's set-top boxes lack speech-reading technology that narrates aloud whatever text is on the screen at any...
Nehal Malik
3 days ago

Koodo, Fido, Virgin Boxing Day Sale 2022: $50/40GB Plan

The advertised early Boxing Day plan of 2022 from Koodo, Fido and Virgin Plus is a $50/month plan with 40GB of data, but only for 15 months. This plan is regularly $65 per month but there are $15/month credits for 15 months. So the deal isn’t forever and customers will need to find the next […]
IIC Deals
7 days ago