Rogers ‘Winback’ Plans August 2022: $35/12GB and $45/25GB with $100 Credit

Did you leave Rogers recently and switch to another wireless carrier (maybe after that devastating nationwide outage)? If you did, then you might be getting a call from the Rogers ‘winback’ team with offers of exclusive plans to lure you back to the company.
The latest Rogers ‘winback’ plans and offers for August 2022 are the following according to RFD:
- $35/12GB
- $45/25GB (additional lines: $37.50/month)
- $100 bill credit
- No contract, but discounts are for 24 months only
To get 25GB of data from Rogers, you’d need to pay $85 per month (outside of Quebec), so the ‘winback’ offer saves you $40/month for two years ($960).
Rogers’ flanker brand Fido offers 10GB of data for $55 per month, so the $35 plan is $20 cheaper and includes 2GB more data.
Now, it’s worth pointing out that not everybody will get a call from the Rogers ‘winback’ team, and special plans offered may be different than those posted above.
This is not the first time we’ve seen Rogers offer the $35/12GB ‘winback’ plan, as it was also offered back in June of this year.
