Public Mobile Back to School Sale: Pre-Owned iPhone XR for $279 and More

Telus prepaid brand, Public Mobile, says it’s offering a back to school sale with discounts on pre-owned phones from today until September 6.

Public Mobile says for any pre-owned phone purchased, customers will get a $30 bill credit. Also, Apple’s iPhone XR is available from $279, offering $160 in savings. That’s cheaper than most used classifieds and other places selling used iPhone XR devices.

Pre-owned iPhones include:

iPhone 11 from $428

iPhone 8 from $209

iPhone 8 Plus from $239

iPhone XS from $419

iPhone SE 2 from $499

As for pre-owned Android phones:

Samsung Galaxy A13 from $259

Samsung Galaxy A03S from $159

Moto G Pure from $145

Alcatel from $79

ZTE Blade A7P from $139

The company says pre-owned phones purchased by September 6 with your Public Mobile account, will see a $30 credit during the final week of September.

For new Public Mobile customers, they have until September 16 to activate their accounts.

Certified pre-owned phones from Public Mobile include a one year warranty, while also can be exchanged or refunded within 30 days of your purchase date.