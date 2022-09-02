Public Mobile Back to School Sale: Pre-Owned iPhone XR for $279 and More

Telus prepaid brand, Public Mobile, says it’s offering a back to school sale with discounts on pre-owned phones from today until September 6.
Public Mobile says for any pre-owned phone purchased, customers will get a $30 bill credit. Also, Apple’s iPhone XR is available from $279, offering $160 in savings. That’s cheaper than most used classifieds and other places selling used iPhone XR devices.
Pre-owned iPhones include:
- iPhone 11 from $428
- iPhone 8 from $209
- iPhone 8 Plus from $239
- iPhone XS from $419
- iPhone SE 2 from $499
As for pre-owned Android phones:
- Samsung Galaxy A13 from $259
- Samsung Galaxy A03S from $159
- Moto G Pure from $145
- Alcatel from $79
- ZTE Blade A7P from $139
The company says pre-owned phones purchased by September 6 with your Public Mobile account, will see a $30 credit during the final week of September.
For new Public Mobile customers, they have until September 16 to activate their accounts.
Certified pre-owned phones from Public Mobile include a one year warranty, while also can be exchanged or refunded within 30 days of your purchase date.
Other articles in the category: Deals
You Can Buy a Google Nest Hub for $33 at Costco, 75% Off
If you’re a Costco member, the retailer has slashed the price of Google’s Nest Hub (2nd gen) smart speaker, down to $33.59 each, with same-day delivery. Normally, the Google Nest 2nd gen smart speaker costs $130 CAD, but this is 75% off, saving you $96.41. Once you add the Google Nest Hub to your cart […]
Cineplex Offering $3 Movie Tickets on September 3
Cineplex is launching a $3 movie ticket sale on Saturday, September 3, 2022, to celebrate National Cinema Day. The company emailed customers to say, "it doesn't get much better than this,” adding, “come celebrate National Cinema Day at Cineplex with $3.00(+tax) movie tickets for any experience including UltraAVX, VIP, IMAX, 3D, D-BOX, ScreenX, 4DX and Clubhouse!”. Seats...
Here are the Latest Cellphone Deals: Rogers, Telus, Bell and More from August 31
Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Check them out below… Bell Noticeable price changes: Motorola Moto […]