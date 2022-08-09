Public Mobile Promo Offers 2GB Data Bonus for 12 Months

Telus prepaid brand Public Mobile has launched yet another 2GB data bonus, this time offering the extra for 12 months for new subscribers.

When new customers activate a plan $25/month or higher and use promo code 12MONTHS2GB, they can get the 2GB bonus per month. Currently, Public Mobile offers a $25/month plan with 1GB data and unlimited messaging and calling nationwide. With the bonus, that plan becomes $25/3GB, with data at 3G speeds.

The promotion applies to $25, $35, $40, $50 and $70 rate plans and the bonus data expires if an account becomes inactive or a plan changes. There’s no expiry date listed on this promo but it comes as back to school season is in full swing.

As of writing, prepaid rivals from Rogers (chatr) and Bell (Lucky Mobile) have yet to match the Public Mobile promotion, but you can bet they will soon.