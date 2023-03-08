Telus and Koodo Roaming Price Increases are Now Live

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

telus easy roam 2023

Telus and Koodo have kicked into effect their new roaming price increases for U.S. and international travel, ahead of the spring break travel period.

For those that do not want to use a local SIM card or other eSIM solutions for cheaper data, U.S. and international roaming rates now are at $14/day and $16/day, up from $12/day and $15/day. The changes are now live on Telus and Koodo websites:

telus koodo easy roam price increase

Both Telus and Koodo again note “the $14 per day US fee will be capped at $280 while the $16 per day international fee will be capped at $320 per bill cycle,” or 20 days max per billing cycle. Now, if your vacation starts near the end of one billing cycle and then leads into the next, you could be billed for more than 20 days depending on how long you’re travelling for.

Telus had a message on its website notifying of the upcoming Easy Roam price increase, but the Koodo website did not. Koodo did proactively notify customers on their billing statements.

Tomorrow, Bell and Virgin Plus will increase their roaming rates as well, matching Telus and Koodo. As it stands, Rogers and Fido haven’t indicated they will follow suit with roaming price increases, but as you know, things can always change.

If your phone supports eSIM, look into options such as Airalo (promo code IPHONEINCANADA saves 10% off until December 31, 2023) or Keepgo (get 3GB free) to add roaming data to your existing phone plan while travelling outside of Canada.

Did you notice recent plan changes or price increases on your bill? Send us an email to tips@iphoneincanada.ca.

