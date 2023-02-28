Bell Roam Better Price Increases Coming on March 9

Ahead of spring break, roaming charges are going up, as we previously detailed with Telus Easy Roam.

For Bell customers, the latter’s Roam Better service is also going up in price, slated for March 9, 2023, one day after Telus will hike its prices too.

Bell Roam Better allows customers to use talk, text and data from their existing plan while travelling in the U.S. and internationally, priced at $12 and $15 per day.

But the fine print on the Bell website notes, “effective March 9, 2023, the rate for Roam Better – withe home data will increase from $12/day to $13/day when roaming in the U.S.”, while the same message notes a price hike from $15 to $16 per day for the international option.

Bell Roam Better limits data use from your account at max download speeds for up to 5GB per day. After 5GB, speeds are throttled to 512 Kbps for the rest of the day, with speeds resetting at midnight ET daily.

Telus Easy Roam will jump to $14 and $16 per day for U.S. and international options on March 8.

As of writing, Rogers still charges $12 and $15 per day for equivalent roaming options, but many suspect a price hike might be looming to match competitors. Just like Telus and Bell, Rogers also has roaming options resetting at 11:59pm daily.

What to do for roaming if you want to save money? Use an eSIM provider such as Airalo (save 10% off with coupon IPHONEINCANADA until Dec. 31, 2023) or Keepgo (get 3GB free) to buy data for cheaper prices than roaming with your provider. Use an app such as TextNow for free voice and regular texting, the use the eSIM data for iMessage voice/audio and FaceTime calls.

Keep an eye out on Fido, Virgin Plus and Koodo as their daily roaming prices may also increase. Email us tips@iphoneincanada.ca if you spot any changes or are notified of price changes.