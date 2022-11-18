Telus EPP Black Friday 2022 Deals Now Available

IIC Deals
30 mins ago

telus epp black friday 2022 deals

If your employer offers Telus Exclusive Partner Program (EPP) pricing on plans and smartphones, some early Black Friday offers are now available for monthly plans, smartphones on Bring-It-Back (like leasing) and financing.

Wireless carriers continue to change and revise plans and deals on the fly, offering a dizzying amount of information that remains hard for consumers to keep track of at times.

The latest Telus EPP Black Friday deals include the following…

Telus EPP Black Friday Monthly Plans

  • $22.50 (Add a line) – unlimited talk and text
  • $25 – unlimited talk and text
  • $27 (Add a line) – unlimited talk and text, 1GB 4G data
  • $50/15GB (4G speeds) – unlimited talk and text; new activations with new number or porting from new carrier only)
  • $50/20GB for Bring Your Own Device (BYOD)
  • $55/25GB for BYOD
  • $60/25GB (5G speeds) – unlimited talk and text
  • $65/40GB (5G+ speeds) – unlimited talk and text
  • $66.50/45GB (5G+ speeds) – unlimited talk and text
  • $75/60GB (5G+ speeds) – Unlimited CAN/USA talk and text; free roaming in USA
  • $95/100GB (5G+ speeds) – Unlimited CAN/USA talk and text; free roaming in USA

Telus EPP Black Friday Smartphone Deals on New Activations

  • iPhone 13 128GB for $10/month on Bring-It-Back, $120 bill credit, $50 connection fee waived
  • iPhone 14 128GB for $20/month on Bring-It-Back, $120 bill credit, $50 connection fee waived

According to ‘Pointscollector’ on RFD, here are some more Telus EPP Black Friday deals (pricing may change)…

iPhone 

  • iPhone SE 64GB (2022) = $14.79/month Financing
  • iPhone 11 64 GB = $14.08/month Financing
  • iPhone 12 64GB = $5/month Bring-it-Back (BIB Balance – $190) / $12.92/month Financing
  • iPhone 13 128GB = $10/month BIB (BIB Balance – $260) / $20.83/month Financing
  • iPhone 13 Pro 256GB = $29.38 BIB (BIB Balance – $390) / $45.63/month Financing
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max 128GB = $30 BIB (BIB Balance – $390) / $46.25/month Financing
  • iPhone 14 128GB = $20 BIB (BIB Balance – $370) / $35.42/month Financing
  • iPhone 14 Plus 128GB = $24.38 BIB (BIB Balance – $420) / $41.88/month Financing
  • iPhone 14 Pro 128GB = $32.83 BIB (BIB Balance – $530) / $54.92/month Financing
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB =$36.79 (BIB Balance – $590) / $61.38/month Financing

Samsung

  • Samsung S21 FE 128GB = $0 BIB (BIB Balance – $280) / $14.58/month Financing
  • Samsung S22 128GB = $5 BIB (BIB Balance – $310) / $20.83/month Financing
  • Samsung S22+ 128GB = $10 BIB (BIB Balance – $380) / $30.33/month Financing
  • Samsung S22 Ultra 128GB = $15 BIB (BIB Balance – $450) / $42.29/month Financing
  • Samsung Galaxy Z FLIP 4 512GB – $10 BIB (BIB Balance – $190) / $28.75/month Financing
  • Samsung Galaxy Z FOLD 4 512GB – $33.33 BIB (BIB Balance – $310) / $59.58/month Financing
  • Samsung A53 = $5/month Financing

Google

  • Google Pixel 6a = $0 BIB / $0 Financing (free phone!)
  • Google Pixel 7 128GB = $0 BIB (BIB Balance – $180) / $9.50/month Financing ($180 for the phone after 24 months!)
  • Google Pixel 7 Pro 128GB = $17.83 BIB (BIB Balance – $270) / $31.71/month Financing

Other

  • Motorola Edge 2022 = $0 BIB (BIB Balance – $100) / $15 Financing

There are $120 credits available over 24 months (at $5/month) for new activations with new numbers or porting from another carrier.

There’s also a $180 credit available over 24 months (at $7.50/month) for add a line, new activations with new numbers or porting from another carrier.

All $50 connection fees are waived for new activations with new numbers or porting from another carrier. For renewals and upgrades with a financed smartphone, the $50 connection fee will be charged.

Essentially, talk to your company’s Telus EPP provider to get these latest deals.

Other articles in the category: Deals

Best Black Friday Deals in Canada 2022: Early Sales Now Live

While most Black Friday deal-hunters are waiting until November 25, the day after U.S. Thanksgiving, some of the best Black Friday 2022 deals have already gone live in Canada. In the past, Black Friday was considered to mark the official start of the holiday shopping season. But over the years, Black Friday deals have become...
Usman Qureshi
4 hours ago

Nike Black Friday 2022 Deals: Save 15% Off with Mobile App

Nike has launched its Black Friday sales for 2022 in Canada, offering 15% off regular price items when you place your order using the company’s mobile app. “Nike Members, go big on your next run, go big when you’re picking your next ‘fit or go big on unmissable wins with 15% off full-price styles,” explains […]
IIC Deals
5 hours ago

Nomad Black Friday 2022 Deals Now Available: Save 25% Off

Accessory maker Nomad has just launched its Black Friday deals for 2022 via “The Everything Sale", offering a massive 25% site-wide discount on all products. From iPhone cases, and Apple Watch straps to charging stations, cables, and more, everything on the Nomad website is now available at a flat 25% discount. Nomad offers some of the finest...
Usman Qureshi
5 hours ago