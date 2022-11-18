Telus EPP Black Friday 2022 Deals Now Available

If your employer offers Telus Exclusive Partner Program (EPP) pricing on plans and smartphones, some early Black Friday offers are now available for monthly plans, smartphones on Bring-It-Back (like leasing) and financing.

Wireless carriers continue to change and revise plans and deals on the fly, offering a dizzying amount of information that remains hard for consumers to keep track of at times.

The latest Telus EPP Black Friday deals include the following…

Telus EPP Black Friday Monthly Plans

$22.50 (Add a line) – unlimited talk and text

$25 – unlimited talk and text

$27 (Add a line) – unlimited talk and text, 1GB 4G data

$50/15GB (4G speeds) – unlimited talk and text; new activations with new number or porting from new carrier only)

$50/20GB for Bring Your Own Device (BYOD)

$55/25GB for BYOD

$60/25GB (5G speeds) – unlimited talk and text

$65/40GB (5G+ speeds) – unlimited talk and text

$66.50/45GB (5G+ speeds) – unlimited talk and text

$75/60GB (5G+ speeds) – Unlimited CAN/USA talk and text; free roaming in USA

$95/100GB (5G+ speeds) – Unlimited CAN/USA talk and text; free roaming in USA

Telus EPP Black Friday Smartphone Deals on New Activations

iPhone 13 128GB for $10/month on Bring-It-Back, $120 bill credit, $50 connection fee waived

iPhone 14 128GB for $20/month on Bring-It-Back, $120 bill credit, $50 connection fee waived

According to ‘Pointscollector’ on RFD, here are some more Telus EPP Black Friday deals (pricing may change)…

iPhone

iPhone SE 64GB (2022) = $14.79/month Financing

iPhone 11 64 GB = $14.08/month Financing

iPhone 12 64GB = $5/month Bring-it-Back (BIB Balance – $190) / $12.92/month Financing

iPhone 13 128GB = $10/month BIB (BIB Balance – $260) / $20.83/month Financing

iPhone 13 Pro 256GB = $29.38 BIB (BIB Balance – $390) / $45.63/month Financing

iPhone 13 Pro Max 128GB = $30 BIB (BIB Balance – $390) / $46.25/month Financing

iPhone 14 128GB = $20 BIB (BIB Balance – $370) / $35.42/month Financing

iPhone 14 Plus 128GB = $24.38 BIB (BIB Balance – $420) / $41.88/month Financing

iPhone 14 Pro 128GB = $32.83 BIB (BIB Balance – $530) / $54.92/month Financing

iPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB =$36.79 (BIB Balance – $590) / $61.38/month Financing

Samsung

Samsung S21 FE 128GB = $0 BIB (BIB Balance – $280) / $14.58/month Financing

Samsung S22 128GB = $5 BIB (BIB Balance – $310) / $20.83/month Financing

Samsung S22+ 128GB = $10 BIB (BIB Balance – $380) / $30.33/month Financing

Samsung S22 Ultra 128GB = $15 BIB (BIB Balance – $450) / $42.29/month Financing

Samsung Galaxy Z FLIP 4 512GB – $10 BIB (BIB Balance – $190) / $28.75/month Financing

Samsung Galaxy Z FOLD 4 512GB – $33.33 BIB (BIB Balance – $310) / $59.58/month Financing

Samsung A53 = $5/month Financing

Google

Google Pixel 6a = $0 BIB / $0 Financing (free phone!)

Google Pixel 7 128GB = $0 BIB (BIB Balance – $180) / $9.50/month Financing ($180 for the phone after 24 months!)

Google Pixel 7 Pro 128GB = $17.83 BIB (BIB Balance – $270) / $31.71/month Financing

Other

Motorola Edge 2022 = $0 BIB (BIB Balance – $100) / $15 Financing

There are $120 credits available over 24 months (at $5/month) for new activations with new numbers or porting from another carrier.

There’s also a $180 credit available over 24 months (at $7.50/month) for add a line, new activations with new numbers or porting from another carrier.

All $50 connection fees are waived for new activations with new numbers or porting from another carrier. For renewals and upgrades with a financed smartphone, the $50 connection fee will be charged.

Essentially, talk to your company’s Telus EPP provider to get these latest deals.