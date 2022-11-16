Telus, Koodo Black Friday Deals 2022 Now Available

Telus and Koodo have released early Black Friday deals for 2022, now available on their websites. Various deals offer discounts on Internet, smartphones, extra data and more. Check out the deals below…
Telus Black Friday 2022 Deals
- Free iPad Air 5 (64GB) Cellular worth $949 – switch to Optik TV from $135/month
- Double your data for $10 more: $95/100GB Canada-USA plan; BYOD saves extra $10/month for 12 months
- iPhone 13 for $0 upfront with Telus Easy Payment and Bring-It-Back
- iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro Max: get $300 with trade-in
- iPhone 14 family and save up to $880 with trade-in
- iPhone 12 for $17.08/month with Bring-It-Back
- Internet 300 for $75/month; get $50 off first bill with code BLACKFRIDAY online
- PureFibre Internet 300 + Optik TV from $133/month
- Free 55-inch Samsung 4K HDR Smart TV: bundle Optik TV and Internet for 2 Years; get $50 bill credit with BLACKFRIDAY
- Outdoor Camera for $0: when you order Control + Video plan
- Re-packaged like-new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: save up to $1,095
- Save $1,149 off Galaxy S22 with Trade-In and Bring-It-Back
- Galaxy Watch5 Series for $0 upfront when connecting to an unlimited data plan
- Save $50 on SmartWear Security
- Get first 3 months of Online Security for free
Koodo Black Friday 2022 Deals
- $55/20GB plan with rollover data when shopping online
- Save an extra $100 shopping online
- Free Galaxy Buds2 on select Samsung phones with Tab for new activations
- $50/12GB bring your own phone plan
- Galaxy S21 FE 5G for $14/month with Tab
- iPhone 13 for $30/month with Tab
As we hit Black Friday later this month, expect more deals to pop up online and at participating dealers such as Walmart and Best Buy.
