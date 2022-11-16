Telus, Koodo Black Friday Deals 2022 Now Available

As we hit Black Friday later this month, expect more deals to pop up online and at participating dealers such as Walmart and Best Buy.

Telus and Koodo have released early Black Friday deals for 2022, now available on their websites. Various deals offer discounts on Internet, smartphones, extra data and more. Check out the deals below…

Other articles in the category: Deals

Rogers, Fido Black Friday Deals 2022 Now Available Rogers and Fido have released their Black Friday deals for 2022, offering savings on a variety of devices including iPhone 14 and more. Check out these offers below and see if they tickle your fancy…of course most will require a two-year contract with minimum monthly plans and more. Rogers Black Friday Deals for 2022: iPhone […]

Google Black Friday 2022 Deals: Pixel Watch on Sale for First Time Google launched its first Pixel Watch last month and it’s already been discounted for Black Friday. Right now, the Bluetooth/Wi-Fi version of the Google Pixel Watch has been cut by $70 down to $379.99 CAD (regular price $449.99). This is available on Google.com and also from retail partners such as Best Buy. The sale price […]