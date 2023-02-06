Telus, Koodo Waive Long Distance and Roaming Charges for Turkey and Syria

Two earthquakes in Turkey and Syria have occurred in a span of 12 hours, causing devastation in both nations, and now Telus and Koodo say they are now helping with relief efforts.

Telus and Koodo said immediately, they are waiving all roaming charges for calls, text and data overages for customers currently in Turkey and Syria.

The same goes for long distance home phone, mobile calls and SMS charges for Telus and Koodo customers in Canada reaching out to those in the impacted regions.

Donations can be sent from your Telus or Koodo mobile phone by texting DONATE to 41010, which will see $20 sent to the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation in support of earthquake relief in Turkey and Syria.

Telus and Koodo say these charges waived will take place until February 28, 2023.

Expect all other wireless carriers to similarly follow suit by temporarily waiving charges to Turkey and Syria.