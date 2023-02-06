Telus, Koodo Waive Long Distance and Roaming Charges for Turkey and Syria

Two earthquakes in Turkey and Syria have occurred in a span of 12 hours, causing devastation in both nations, and now Telus and Koodo say they are now helping with relief efforts.
Telus and Koodo said immediately, they are waiving all roaming charges for calls, text and data overages for customers currently in Turkey and Syria.
The same goes for long distance home phone, mobile calls and SMS charges for Telus and Koodo customers in Canada reaching out to those in the impacted regions.
Donations can be sent from your Telus or Koodo mobile phone by texting DONATE to 41010, which will see $20 sent to the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation in support of earthquake relief in Turkey and Syria.
Telus and Koodo say these charges waived will take place until February 28, 2023.
Expect all other wireless carriers to similarly follow suit by temporarily waiving charges to Turkey and Syria.
Other articles in the category: Telus
TTC Subway Needs Cell Coverage from Rogers, Bell, and Telus: Experts
Torontonians and experts are once again calling for Rogers, Bell, and Telus to provide underground cellular service on the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) subway amid an uptick in violent incidents, including stabbings, armed robberies, and assaults, on the line in recent months — reports CityNews Toronto. In 2012, BAI Communications won a 20-year, $25 million...
Telus Quietly Acquires Altima and Start.ca Independent ISPs
One of Canada’s largest telecoms has confirmed it has acquired independent internet service providers (ISPs) Altima Telecom and London, Ontario-based Start.ca. Both companies are resellers of internet and cable services. Peter Novak, Vice-President of Insight & Engagement at TekSavvy, said on Friday morning, “Got it confirmed: http://Start.ca, another indie ISP, has been quietly acquired by […]
Staples to Exclusively Sell Bell Services, Rogers and Telus Dropped
Staples Canada and Bell announced a multi-year exclusive agreement on Tuesday, to sell Bell, Virgin Plus and Lucky Mobile wireless and wireline services at Staples stores across Canada for both consumers and small businesses. Both companies will also partner to sell Bell services to medium businesses through the Staples Professional sales team. Beginning in late […]