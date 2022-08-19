Telus Promo: Save 50% Off Apple Watch Series 7 Cellular Models

IIC Deals
1 hour ago

If you’re a Telus customer looking for an Apple Watch Series 7 cellular model, some big discounts are here ahead of the expected reveal of Apple Watch Series 8 next month.

Telus says you can “save up to $360” on Apple Watch Series 7, consisting of an Easy Payment (0% APR financing with $0 down) bonus discount and the promotional discount off the smartwatch.

Easy Payment financing pricing is as follows for Apple Watch Series 7 cellular models (via RFD):

  • 41mm Series 7 Cellular: $14.08/month for 24 months: $337.92; save $381.08 versus Apple.ca, 53% off
  • 45mm Series 7 Cellular: $15.83/month for 24 months: $379.92; save $379.08 versus Apple.ca, 50% off

Telus of course will require a $50 connection fee on top. The 45mm Series 7 has ‘midnight’ available, 41mm has all colours available.

A cellular Apple Watch from Telus will require a $10/month smartwatch plan. But this promo also includes a 24-month promo that offers $5/month credit, taking the plan to $5/month.

apple watch series 7 telus

If you’re a Telus mobility customer, this is a pretty good deal for a cellular Apple Watch Series 7. For the rest of us, check out these Apple Watch Series 7 deals on Amazon.ca as they have hit the lowest prices ever on the site.

Other articles in the category: Apple Watch

Apple Releases macOS 12.5.1 and watchOS 8.7.1 Downloads [Update]

After releasing iOS 15.6.1 and iPadOS 15.6.1 today, Apple also released macOS 12.5.1 and watchOS 8.7.1 for Apple Watch Series 3. These minor updates come ahead of major software releases slated this fall, including iOS 16. You can update your Mac by clicking the Apple logo in the upper left corner, then ‘Software Update’. To...
Gary Ng
2 days ago

Apple Patent Hints at Temperature Sensor for Apple Watch Series 8

Apple was granted a new patent, titled "Temperature gradient sensing in portable electronic devices," on Tuesday that hints at a new temperature sensor for the Apple Watch Series 8 and details how the company's implementation could potentially work (via MyHealthyApple). The Cupertino, California-based tech giant is expected to unveil three new Apple Watch models at...
Nehal Malik
1 week ago