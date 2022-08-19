Telus Promo: Save 50% Off Apple Watch Series 7 Cellular Models

If you’re a Telus customer looking for an Apple Watch Series 7 cellular model, some big discounts are here ahead of the expected reveal of Apple Watch Series 8 next month.

Telus says you can “save up to $360” on Apple Watch Series 7, consisting of an Easy Payment (0% APR financing with $0 down) bonus discount and the promotional discount off the smartwatch.

Easy Payment financing pricing is as follows for Apple Watch Series 7 cellular models (via RFD):

41mm Series 7 Cellular : $14.08/month for 24 months: $337.92; save $381.08 versus Apple.ca, 53% off

: $14.08/month for 24 months: $337.92; save $381.08 versus Apple.ca, 53% off 45mm Series 7 Cellular: $15.83/month for 24 months: $379.92; save $379.08 versus Apple.ca, 50% off

Telus of course will require a $50 connection fee on top. The 45mm Series 7 has ‘midnight’ available, 41mm has all colours available.

A cellular Apple Watch from Telus will require a $10/month smartwatch plan. But this promo also includes a 24-month promo that offers $5/month credit, taking the plan to $5/month.

If you’re a Telus mobility customer, this is a pretty good deal for a cellular Apple Watch Series 7. For the rest of us, check out these Apple Watch Series 7 deals on Amazon.ca as they have hit the lowest prices ever on the site.