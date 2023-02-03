Telus Quietly Acquires Altima and Start.ca Independent ISPs

One of Canada’s largest telecoms has confirmed it has acquired independent internet service providers (ISPs) Altima Telecom and London, Ontario-based Start.ca. Both companies are resellers of internet and cable services.

Peter Novak, Vice-President of Insight & Engagement at TekSavvy, said on Friday morning, “Got it confirmed: http://Start.ca, another indie ISP, has been quietly acquired by Telus.” He followed up with “apparently Altima too.”

After reaching out to Telus, a spokesperson confirmed to iPhone in Canada it has indeed acquired both of these ISPs.

Richmond, B.C.-based Altima Telecom was acquired back in June 2022. Start.ca was acquired in January 2023, said a Telus spokesperson.

“As part of our commitment to bring Canadians innovative and connected products and services that enhance their lives, we integrated the Altima and Start.ca customer networks with TELUS’ in June 2022 and January 2023 respectively,” said Telus in an email.

The acquisitions will be “giving customers access to TELUS’ global-leading wireless network, suite of home automation and security, health and entertainment products and services,” said the spokesperson.

Both websites of Altima and Start.ca do not mention any affiliation with Telus.

New Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) chair and CEO Vicky Eatrides, recently said in an interview she is “very focused on competition” and “focused on pricing.” It remains to be seen if her policies will be more consumer-friendly than outgoing chair and CEO, Ian Scott.

“When you look at the pricing, even internationally… it’s not good,” said Eatrides. “Internet prices — and wireless, quite frankly, even though wireless may be coming down a bit — we’re kind of in the top three in terms of highest prices in the world.”

The news of these Telus acquisitions comes as Canadians continue to grasp with telecom services being consolidated by a few major players. Rogers and Shaw are expected to merge, while the deal will see the latter’s Freedom Mobile sold to Quebecor.

It’s not just Telus making acquisitions of smaller telecoms. Bell acquired Quebec’s EBOX and independent ISP Distributel back in 2022.