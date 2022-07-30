Adidas Apple Pay Promo Offers 30% Off Your Purchase

Adidas has another promo for customers that checkout with Apple Pay, this time in the form of 30% off.
The Adidas iOS app says you can save “30% off your order when you checkout with Apple Pay.”
The deal applies to full-priced items and is valid from July 19, 2022, to August 3, 2022 at 11:59 p.m PT. The fine print says it excludes outlet items, taxes and shipping costs, and cannot be combined with other discounts.
This might be one way to save on some back-to-school clothing (too soon?).
You can click here to download the Adidas iOS app.
