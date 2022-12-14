AirPods Pro 2 Early Boxing Day Deal Saves You 15% Off

If you’re looking for an early Boxing Day deal on Apple’s AirPods Pro 2, Costco.ca has them on sale for $278 right now, saving you $51 off the regular price of $329 on Apple.ca. The discount works out to 15% off AirPods Pro 2 that just launched back in September.
AirPods Pro 2 offer Active Noise Cancellation and Adaptive Transparency, plus Spatial Audio. The MagSafe Charging Case now has a speaker and lanyard loop.
Compared to the original AirPods Pro, you get a newer H2 chip, improved Active Noise Cancellation, better in-ear detection, battery life for listening at 6 hours, while Adaptive Transparency is new. You also get touch volume controls, and Precision Finding support and an extra ear tip size (XS).
Amazon.ca has AirPods Pro 2 for $299 right now and the original AirPods Pro at $245.
