AirPods Pro Early Black Friday Deal: $219.99 Plus $50K Optimum Points

If you’re looking for the best deal on Apple’s AirPods Pro (first generation) with Wireless Charging Case, check out the following in-store deal at Real Canadian Superstore.

Starting on November 17 to 23, AirPods Pro (1st gen) are available for $219.99, but you get 50,000 bonus PC Optimum points, which is equivalent to $50 to spend in store.

So $219.99 after tax works out to $246.38 in B.C., minus the $50 you get from 50,000 Optimum points and that works out to $196.38 for these AirPods Pro earphones.

If you were thinking of AirPods 3 or AirPods 2, this discount on the first-gen AirPods Pro might be worth considering. Apple originally debuted first-gen AirPods Pro for $329, and that price remains for the latest generation with minor upgrades. You get Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Modes with AirPods Pro, along with Spatial Audio support.

Superstore says there’s a limit of four and the over limit price is $299.00.

We may see AirPods Pro drop further as we head towards Black Friday at the end of the month. Currently, Amazon.ca has “renewed” AirPods Pro for $239, sold by a third party.

