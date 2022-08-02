Amazon Sale: Apple iPhone Cases and AirTag Accessories Cut by 50% Off

IIC Deals
3 hours ago

iphone 12 pro max case sale amazon

Amazon has slashed prices by up to 52% off on various Apple iPhone cases and some AirTag accessories. Various cases are on sale for iPhone 12, iPhone 11, iPhone XR and iPhone SE, in select colours. This is a great time to pick some up as these are official cases from Apple.

Check out what’s on sale below in select colours and configurations for the iPhone 12 lineup:

iPhone 11

iPhone SE, iPhone XR, iPhone XS

AirTag Accessories on Sale

Click here to jump on these iPhone cases and AirTag accessories while they’re still on sale.

