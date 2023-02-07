Amazon Valentine’s Day Sale: AirPods, Beats, Fire TV, Kindle, Echo and More

Amazon Canada has launched Valentine’s Day Deals on its Fire TV, Kindle, Echo devices and more, with a sale that also includes Apple’s Beats, AirPods 2 and 3 and more.

Check out what’s on sale right now below:

Amazon usually has a few of its devices on sale but this has recently expanded to Kindle e-readers and more Echo devices. Right now you can also save 10% off Echo devices when you purchase $400 or more, with code ECHO at checkout.

As for the sale on Apple’s Beats headphones and earphones, check them out below:

It’s a small sale on AirPods 3 if you’ve been waiting, but it’s not huge. Definitely worth saving a few bucks if you were about to buy them as a gift for Valentine’s Day.

Other deals right now include up to 24% off select Fitbits and also 38% off Anker Life Q35 Multi Mode noise cancelling headphones.

Click here to check out all the Valentine’s Day deals on Amazon.ca.