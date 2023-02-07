Amazon Valentine’s Day Sale: AirPods, Beats, Fire TV, Kindle, Echo and More

IIC Deals
7 seconds ago

amazon valentine's day deals

Amazon Canada has launched Valentine’s Day Deals on its Fire TV, Kindle, Echo devices and more, with a sale that also includes Apple’s Beats, AirPods 2 and 3 and more.

Check out what’s on sale right now below:

Amazon usually has a few of its devices on sale but this has recently expanded to Kindle e-readers and more Echo devices. Right now you can also save 10% off Echo devices when you purchase $400 or more, with code ECHO at checkout.

As for the sale on Apple’s Beats headphones and earphones, check them out below:

It’s a small sale on AirPods 3 if you’ve been waiting, but it’s not huge. Definitely worth saving a few bucks if you were about to buy them as a gift for Valentine’s Day.

Other deals right now include up to 24% off select Fitbits and also 38% off Anker Life Q35 Multi Mode noise cancelling headphones.

Click here to check out all the Valentine’s Day deals on Amazon.ca.

Other articles in the category: Deals

Amazon Deal: Spend $400 on Echo Devices, Save 10% Off

Amazon Canada has a sale right now on its Echo devices, allowing customers to take 10% off on Echo and Alexa devices on a spend of $400 or more. That's a decent deal since there are also sales ongoing right now for various Echo devices, so this 10% discount is on top. You just need...
Usman Qureshi
23 hours ago

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide Canada 2023: Top Tech Gift Ideas

Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and if you've been dragging your head thinking of something to get your dearest this year, we've got you covered. Here are our top picks for tech gifts this Valentine's Day: Apple.ca Valentine's Day Gift Ideas Apple released a bunch of new products in time for Valentine's shopping...
Nehal Malik
4 days ago