Amazon Valentine’s Day Sale: AirPods, Beats, Fire TV, Kindle, Echo and More
Amazon Canada has launched Valentine’s Day Deals on its Fire TV, Kindle, Echo devices and more, with a sale that also includes Apple’s Beats, AirPods 2 and 3 and more.
Check out what’s on sale right now below:
- Up to 40% off Fire TV devices
- Up to 19% off Hisense Fire TV
- Up to 17% off Fire TV 4-Series
- Up to 35% off Ring Doorbells, Cameras and Alarms
- 31% off Ring Video Doorbell 3
- Up to 40% off Blink Smart Home Security Doorbells and Cameras
- Up to 23% off Kindle E-readers
- Up to 20% off Kindle e-Reader covers
- Up to 38% off Kindle e-Reader bundles
- Up to 18% off Fire Tablets
- Up to 36% off Echo Devices
- Up to 29% off Amazon Fire TV Omni Series
- Up to 40% off Echo Show
- Up to 21% off Amazon eero mesh WiFi 6 and 6E routers and systems
- 57% off Echo Auto
- 43% off Echo Flex
Amazon usually has a few of its devices on sale but this has recently expanded to Kindle e-readers and more Echo devices. Right now you can also save 10% off Echo devices when you purchase $400 or more, with code ECHO at checkout.
As for the sale on Apple’s Beats headphones and earphones, check them out below:
- Beats Studio Buds – $139 (save $50)
- Beats Studio3 Headphones – $248 (save $191)
- AirPods 2 – $148 (save $31)
- AirPods 3 – $199 (save $30)
It’s a small sale on AirPods 3 if you’ve been waiting, but it’s not huge. Definitely worth saving a few bucks if you were about to buy them as a gift for Valentine’s Day.
Other deals right now include up to 24% off select Fitbits and also 38% off Anker Life Q35 Multi Mode noise cancelling headphones.
Click here to check out all the Valentine’s Day deals on Amazon.ca.