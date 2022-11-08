Amazon’s Early Black Friday Deals: Save Big on Lego, Google Nest and More

Best AirPods 2 Deal Saves You $60 Off Apple’s Regular Price
Apple currently sells its second-generation AirPods for $179 (Amazon.ca has them for $168), which are about 3.5 years old. These aging AirPods were replaced by AirPods 3 last fall, and now ahead of Black Friday we are seeing some significant savings. No Frills has an upcoming sale beginning on Thursday, November 10 to Wednesday, November […]
Amazon Slashes its Latest Fire TV Sticks by Up to 50% Off
Amazon has launched a huge sale on its latest Fire TV Sticks, offering up to 50% off right now. The sale applies to the following: Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), HD – $29 (save 50%) Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), Dolby Vision – $34 […]
LG UltraGear 34-inch Ultrawide Gaming Monitor Slashed by 32% Off, Save $368
Those looking for a widescreen gaming monitor, check out the following price drop on the LG UltraGear 34-inch curved gaming monitor with 21:9 aspect ratio and 160 Hz Adaptive-Sync overclocked refresh rate. This 34-inch LG HDR IPS gaming monitor with Nano IPS (In-Plane Switching) technology has been slashed by 32%, saving you $368 at $798.98 […]