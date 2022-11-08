Amazon’s Early Black Friday Deals: Save Big on Lego, Google Nest and More

IIC Deals
7 seconds ago

early black friday deals

Amazon’s Early Black Friday deals keep coming in Canada, with some significant savings being applied to various electronics, toys and more.

Black Friday isn’t happening until November 25, but every year the deals keep happening earlier and earlier. This might be the time to get a head start on your holiday shopping if you’re a keener.

Amazon has slashed some Lego sets by up to 23% off, while Google Nest security cameras and doorbells are up to 29% off. Check out some deals we’ve highlighted below…

Tech Deals

Household, Lifestyle and More

Click here to check out all the early Black Friday deals on Amazon.ca while they are available.

