Apple Watch Ultra Black Friday Deal 2022: Get $220 Back in Points

There’s a major Black Friday deal coming from Sport Chek that is offering up 50x back in Canadian Tire Money, when you buy an Apple Watch from November 24 to December 7, 2022.

These bonus CT Money events coupled with Apple Watch are the best time to purchase one of the latter, as you’ll get money back to spend in stores. The upcoming Sport Chek ad says, “there’s an Apple Watch for everyone,” then adding, “purchase an Apple Watch” and “collect 50x bonus CT Money.”

Pictured is an Apple Watch Ultra, the newest version built for extreme athletes. It retails for $1,099 CAD, but after applying the 50x CT Money bonus to this purchase, you’ll get back $220 in CT Money, or 20% back. That’s a big discount on Apple Watch Ultra that’s about two months old.

Here’s an early picture of the upcoming flyer from Sport Chek via RFD below:

This 50x bonus CT Money event should apply for all Apple Watch versions sold at Sport Chek, including Series 8 and Series 7 cellular models, plus Series 7 GPS.

For the Series 8 45mm cellular Apple Watch, at $699.99 you’ll get back $140 in CT Money, or about 20% back and the same goes for Series 8 45mm cellular at $559.99 after points and Series 7 45 cellular at $519.99 after points back and regular Series 7 GPS.