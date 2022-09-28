Apple Watch Ultra vs. Series 8 Durability Test [VIDEO]

The all-new Apple Watch Ultra officially went on sale last week, debuting the biggest change to Apple Watch yet, with the watch sporting features targeting extreme athletes.

The Apple Watch Ultra has been designed to compete with the likes of Garmin, Suunto, Polar, and Coros, and boasts a suite of high-end features and improvements, including a fully-fledged dive computer.

According to Apple, the Apple Watch Ultra is EN13319‑certified, an international standard for dive computers and guages. The device has a water resistance rating of 100 metres or 328 feet.

On the other hand, the latest Apple Watch Series 8 succeeds last year’s Apple Watch Series 7, retaining largely the same design but adding a new temperature sensor and features like Crash Detection, among other things.

To find out how the two new Apple Watch models compare in terms of durability, YouTube channel iUpdate has published a new durability test video.

I spent more time than I should have trying to break the Apple Watch Ultra. I couldn’t really do it. The Series 8 on the other hand…that broke in one hit.

Take a look below and share your thoughts with us in the comments section.