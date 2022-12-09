Apple’s AirPods Max Drop to Near All-Time Low on Amazon, Save $180

Apple’s AirPods Max headphones have just dropped in price on Amazon Canada again, down to a near all-time low at $599.99.

Only colours Sky Blue and Pink are available right now at $599.99, saving you $180 off the regular price of $779. The lowest price these headphones have hit on Amazon.ca is $571 so this is a decent price if you’ve been waiting for a sale ahead of Christmas shopping.

AirPods Max include Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency modes and support Spatial Audio and dynamic head-tracking. They are excellent for watching movies at night on an Apple TV 4K. They are comfortable to wear and pair easily with all your iCloud devices, making them just seamless to connect at all times.

You can read our review of the AirPods Max from two years ago here.

Click here to jump on AirPods Max while they are still on sale on Amazon.ca.