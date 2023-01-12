Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 on Sale for $51 Off Right Now, Save 16%

If you have a Costco warehouse nearby, Apple’s newest AirPods Pro 2 are on sale again.

Costco.ca has AirPods Pro 2 listed at $277.99, but they are out of stock. However, local warehouses have them in stock for the same price of $277.99, which is $51.01 off Apple’s regular price of $329. As of late December, Costco had these AirPods Pro 2 priced at $299.99.

AppleCare+ for AirPods is also cheaper at Costco at $29, versus $39 from Apple, only available at the time of purchase.

iPhone in Canada reader Brian let us know the Costco warehouse in Stoney Creek (about 30 minutes west of Hamilton), Ontario, has the $277.99 price with a tonne of stock in-store. The Costco in our area out west is also selling AirPods Pro 2 for $277.99 with lots of them in stock.

Amazon has AirPods Pro 2 at the regular price of $329 right now.

AirPods Pro 2 have improved Active Noise Cancellation with a new Adaptive Transparency mode, to go with a MagSafe Charging Case that now has a speaker and lanyard.

Your best bet is to call your local warehouse to ask if AirPods Pro 2 are in stock, before you head down. We did see Costco sell AirPods Pro 2 for $269 as part of an online one-day sale on New Year’s day, so if you missed that, the $277.99 price is not too far off (but it will be offset by your $500+ cart of groceries and random stuff you don’t really need, including that poutine afterwards).

