Costco Online One-Day Sale: AirPods Pro 2 for $269, AirPods 2 for $119

Happy New Year, everybody! Costco.ca has launched a one-day sale on a variety of items and included are Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 2, reaching some all-time lows.

Apple’s latest AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for $269.99, saving you $59 off Apple’s regular price of $329.

“AirPods Pro have been reengineered for even richer audio experiences. Next-level Active Noise Cancellation and Adaptive Transparency reduce more external noise. Spatial Audio takes immersion to a remarkably personal level. Touch control now lets you adjust volume with a swipe. And a leap in power delivers 6 hours of battery life from a single charge,” are the upgrades versus its predecessor according to Apple.

AirPods 2 have been slashed for today only to $119.99, saving you $59 off Apple’s regular price of $179. ”

“AirPods deliver the wireless headphone experience, reimagined. Just pull them out of the Lightning Charging Case and they’re ready to use with your iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad or Mac,” explains Apple. “After a simple one-tap setup, AirPods work like magic. They’re automatically on and always connected. AirPods can even sense when they’re in your ears and pause when you take them out.”

Both of these AirPods are only on sale for today only and other retailers such as Amazon.ca have yet to match the price. Buy first, think later. Costco’s electronics return policy is 90 days.