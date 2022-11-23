Apple’s M1 MacBook Air Hits Clearance Pricing at Costco

Apple’s M1 MacBook Air has reached clearance pricing at Costco, as the 13-inch laptop with 8GB RAM and upgraded 512GB SSD and 8-core GPU has been price dropped to $1,199.97.

When this model launched with the upgraded 8-core GPU, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD, it cost $1,649 from Apple. With an upgrade to 512GB SSD it would have cost $1,900 CAD at least.

The M1 MacBook Air has been replaced by the all-new M2 MacBook Air, but it can still hold its own for casual users and students thanks to the speedy M1 processor.

You also get a FaceTime HD camera, Touch ID plus a Retina display with True Tone support. The M1 MacBook Air from Costco also is eligible for AppleCare+.

Apple still sells the M1 MacBook Air but only with a 7-core GPU. That computer with an upgraded 512GB SSD costs $1,549 as of today, so the Costco pricing for the upgraded 8-core GPU at $1,199.97 is a decent deal.

But if you don’t care for new, you can get a refurbished M2 MacBook Air with 8-core CPU/GPU, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD right now for $1,349 on Apple.ca.

As of writing, 38 of these MacBook Airs are available for purchase on Costco.ca.